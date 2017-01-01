Homepage

Nathan Hudson, a transgender teen seeking to change his name, has undergone more than a year of legal hurdles to do so. A new Cass County judge could grant the teen&#x2019;s petition in the coming weeks.

Long legal battle by trans teen to change name has new development

Nathan Hudson, 15, has waited a long time to legally change his name. His attorney requested a new Cass County judge, which could result in a long-awaited approval.

Community News

Time has run out and I’m not finished

How many times have you come to the end of the year or even to the end of the month and realized that you haven’t accomplished what you felt you should have?

Sports

Nick Snider (right) and the Belton Pirates leaped to a 7-4 record and played for the Class 5 District 6 championship last fall.

For many reasons, 2016 was a memorable year for Cass County sports

From Harrisonville’s state football title to Jacy Bolton’s excellence, the year had many highlights.

Opinion

Post Christmas conversation

It’s fascinating to me that many folks love to inquire about the gifts that others may have received for Christmas. Many times, I’ve been asked, “Did Santa find you this year?” or “Did you get everything you wanted...