A flier espousing white supremacist ideologies was distributed to more than 100 homes in the Greenwood area, according to residents. A home was singled out in the flier as the location of an upcoming neo-Nazi meeting. The homeowners say the flier is an attack on them due to local homeowners association disputes.

Feud between neighbors fuels hateful rumor in Greenwood

Neo-Nazi fliers announce a desire for a “white pride neighborhood parade” and the exclusion of “Muslims, Jewish people, Negroes” from common areas. The fliers, which police say are a hoax, may be part of an ongoing feud...

Turkey hunting, fishing lure outdoors fans in February and March

Some folks said they enjoyed last week’s outdoor quiz questions, so here is another one I learned recently from the National Geographic channel: Experts say the fastest mammal is the cheetah, found in Africa. They say the second fastest mammal...

Makenna Irvin of Midway gets off a shot over Sierra Reynolds of Butler during the girls championship game of the 87th annual Archie basketball tournament. Irvin scored 22 points in Midway&#x2019;s 75-71 overtime loss.

Midway battles hard in loss to Butler

Vikings take Class 3 Bears to overtime before falling 75-71 in the Archie girls tournament final

We can’t just sit here until we die

I remember while I was in junior high school, I tried out for the basketball team.