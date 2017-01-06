Homepage
Top Stories
-
Fasting is an act of love
-
Vann stepping down as Summit Christian Academy football coach
-
Ray-Pec girls fall in Sonic Shootout consolation
-
Acrobatic shot sets the tone for Panthers’ win
-
Focusing on defense pays off for Pirates
-
Power outages, downed tree limbs, dangerous travel possible with weekend ice storm
A major winter storm is expected to bring widespread freezing rain to the Kansas City region this weekend. Here are tips to make it through the storm safely.
News
Sheriff’s crime report: K9 detects narcotics odor in one locker at Drexel High
The Sheriff’s crime report reveals incidents occurring from Jan. 2 to 8 in Cass County.
Community News
Power outages, downed tree limbs, dangerous travel possible with weekend ice storm
A major winter storm is expected to bring widespread freezing rain to the Kansas City region this weekend. Here are tips to make it through the storm safely.
Sports
Vann stepping down as Summit Christian Academy football coach
Dalton Vann, who started Summit Christian Academy’s football program five years ago, is leaving to work with inner-city children. Vann led SCA to the Class 2 state quarterfinals last season.
Opinion
Fasting is an act of love
My stomach was in turmoil, as if a war was going on within my most inner being. My mind began to be flooded with thoughts such as, “Was this really how I was supposed to be feeling?”