School district taking steps to recover meal program debt
Missouri’s law on sprinkler systems doesn’t hold water with fire experts
Senior menus
Pleasant Hill Schools
Ray-Pec schools
School board members directed to ignore questions from the media
In a text message, all seven current school board members at the Harrisonville School District were asked not to return The Democrat’s calls regarding a story about an issue open to the public. The text coheres with an “agreement” between the board...
HARRISONVILLE SENIOR CITIZENS MULTIPURPOSE CENTER SPONSORED BY CASS COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING, HARRISONVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER, 2400 JEFFERSON PARKWAY, Jan. 30- Feb. 3.
Turnovers turn into trouble for Ray-Pec
Panthers are having a problem holding onto the ball, and it hurt them in a 61-28 loss to Lee’s Summit West.
Who me? Set in my ways? Soul mate offers answer
When there’s nothing we particularly care to watch on television available, we enjoy the old reruns of Family Feud on the Game Channel.