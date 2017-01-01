Homepage
Top Stories
-
For many reasons, 2016 was a memorable year for Cass County sports
-
Long legal battle by trans teen to change name has new development
-
Pedestrian safety addressed after student’s death
-
Harrisonville Wildcats are state champions
-
Man who allegedly duped women into having sex with him will stand trial in August
-
Time has run out and I’m not finished
How many times have you come to the end of the year or even to the end of the month and realized that you haven’t accomplished what you felt you should have?
News
Long legal battle by trans teen to change name has new development
Nathan Hudson, 15, has waited a long time to legally change his name. His attorney requested a new Cass County judge, which could result in a long-awaited approval.
Community News
Time has run out and I’m not finished
How many times have you come to the end of the year or even to the end of the month and realized that you haven’t accomplished what you felt you should have?
Sports
For many reasons, 2016 was a memorable year for Cass County sports
From Harrisonville’s state football title to Jacy Bolton’s excellence, the year had many highlights.
Opinion
Post Christmas conversation
It’s fascinating to me that many folks love to inquire about the gifts that others may have received for Christmas. Many times, I’ve been asked, “Did Santa find you this year?” or “Did you get everything you wanted...