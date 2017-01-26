Homepage

Near her home, friends brought flowers and wrote messages on a cross for Saylor Johnson, who died early Saturday morning in a fire at her home.

Cass County teen dies in home fire after rescue attempt by sheriff’s deputy

Saylor Johnson, a sophomore at Harrisonville High School, was trapped in her home after a fire broke out.

Community News

Turkey hunting, fishing lure outdoors fans in February and March

Some folks said they enjoyed last week’s outdoor quiz questions, so here is another one I learned recently from the National Geographic channel: Experts say the fastest mammal is the cheetah, found in Africa. They say the second fastest mammal...

Sports

Makenna Irvin of Midway gets off a shot over Sierra Reynolds of Butler during the girls championship game of the 87th annual Archie basketball tournament. Irvin scored 22 points in Midway&#x2019;s 75-71 overtime loss.

Midway battles hard in loss to Butler

Vikings take Class 3 Bears to overtime before falling 75-71 in the Archie girls tournament final

Opinion

We can’t just sit here until we die

I remember while I was in junior high school, I tried out for the basketball team.