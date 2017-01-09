Homepage
News
In a text message, all seven current school board members at the Harrisonville School District were asked not to return The Democrat’s calls regarding a story about an issue open to the public.
Community News
The community calendar offers information on events for all interests.
Sports
Turnovers turn into trouble for Ray-Pec
Panthers are having a problem holding onto the ball, and it hurt them in a 61-28 loss to Lee’s Summit West.
Opinion
Who me? Set in my ways? Soul mate offers answer
When there’s nothing we particularly care to watch on television available, we enjoy the old reruns of Family Feud on the Game Channel.