We can’t just sit here until we die
Midway battles hard in loss to Butler
Whirlwinds win back bragging rights from Drexel
Area athletes sign letters of intent
Sherwood girls roll back into conference play
Feud between neighbors fuels hateful rumor in Greenwood
Neo-Nazi fliers announce a desire for a “white pride neighborhood parade” and the exclusion of “Muslims, Jewish people, Negroes” from common areas...
News
Community News
Turkey hunting, fishing lure outdoors fans in February and March
Some folks said they enjoyed last week’s outdoor quiz questions, so here is another one I learned recently from the National Geographic channel: Experts say the fastest mammal is the cheetah, found in Africa. They say the second fastest mammal...
Sports
Midway battles hard in loss to Butler
Vikings take Class 3 Bears to overtime before falling 75-71 in the Archie girls tournament final
Opinion
We can’t just sit here until we die
I remember while I was in junior high school, I tried out for the basketball team.