Angie Gottesburen, a Lone Jack High School teacher, introduced an elective course dedicated solely to the history of the Holocaust before this school year.
News
Angie Gottesburen, a Lone Jack High School teacher, introduced an elective course dedicated solely to the history of the Holocaust before this school year.
Community News
With Pope Francis’ call to action guiding them, parishioners of the Catholic church consider actions they can take to combat climate change.
Sports
Marksmen off to best start in 26 years
Sherwood’s boys basketball team has a 10-2 record after 12 games, the first Marksmen team to reach that mark since the 1991 district champion squad.
Opinion
Part I of this column last week laid down reality of a widening cultural gap between police and the minority communities. How can law enforcement professionals use their education processes in schools to infuse cultural acceptance in the minds of...