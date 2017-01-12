Homepage
Top Stories
Former KC school teacher sentenced after attempting to outsmart mortgage lenders
Children of Del Dunmire may clash in court over rightful heir to fortune
Respect protesters who walk into a tornado
Hawk Ridge Lake chosen as trout-fishing lake
Cass County community calendar
News
Holocaust victims not forgotten in Lone Jack classroom
Angie Gottesburen, a Lone Jack High School teacher, introduced an elective course dedicated solely to the history of the Holocaust before this school year.
Community News
Hawk Ridge Lake chosen as trout-fishing lake
The city of Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Lake has been chosen as a winter trout fishing lake and will soon be stocked with trout. Hawk Ridge is a public fishing lake, which mean a valid fishing permit is required. The daily limit of trout is four ...
Sports
Marksmen off to best start in 26 years
Sherwood’s boys basketball team has a 10-2 record after 12 games, the first Marksmen team to reach that mark since the 1991 district champion squad.
Opinion
Respect protesters who walk into a tornado
Steve Porter of Cleveland writes that wage accumulation in the country’s richest and the increasing cost of higher education led many to protest one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.