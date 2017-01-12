Homepage

News

Teacher and librarian Angie Gottesburen (left) teaches an elective class dedicated to the Holocaust. &#x201C;So many people didn&#x2019;t stand up,&#x201D; she said.

Holocaust victims not forgotten in Lone Jack classroom

Angie Gottesburen, a Lone Jack High School teacher, introduced an elective course dedicated solely to the history of the Holocaust before this school year.

Community News

Hawk Ridge Lake chosen as trout-fishing lake

The city of Raymore’s Hawk Ridge Lake has been chosen as a winter trout fishing lake and will soon be stocked with trout. Hawk Ridge is a public fishing lake, which mean a valid fishing permit is required. The daily limit of trout is four ...

Sports

Marksmen off to best start in 26 years

Sherwood’s boys basketball team has a 10-2 record after 12 games, the first Marksmen team to reach that mark since the 1991 district champion squad.

Opinion

Respect protesters who walk into a tornado

Steve Porter of Cleveland writes that wage accumulation in the country’s richest and the increasing cost of higher education led many to protest one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.