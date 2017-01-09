Homepage

News

Harrisonville Superintendent Frank Dahman

Superintendent directs school board members to ignore questions from media, school staff and the community

In a text message, all seven current school board members at the Harrisonville School District were asked not to return The Democrat’s calls regarding a story about an issue open to the public.

Community News

Cass County community calendar

The community calendar offers information on events for all interests.

Sports

Lee&#x2019;s Summit West&#x2019;s C.J. May goes up for a shot after getting past Raymore-Peculiar&#x2019;s defense Jan. 12. West took advantage of 20 Ray-Pec turnovers to roll to a 61-28 victory over the Panthers.

Turnovers turn into trouble for Ray-Pec

Panthers are having a problem holding onto the ball, and it hurt them in a 61-28 loss to Lee’s Summit West.

Opinion

Who me? Set in my ways? Soul mate offers answer

When there’s nothing we particularly care to watch on television available, we enjoy the old reruns of Family Feud on the Game Channel.