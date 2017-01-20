Homepage

Mirjam Ermann Manojlovic stands behind her sister Suzanne (left) and another young girl in a photo circa 1943. After the photo was taken, the Jewish refugee children were separated during a months-long flight from persecution. They survived and were reunited in a children&#x2019;s home.

Holocaust victims not forgotten in Lone Jack classroom

Angie Gottesburen, a Lone Jack High School teacher, introduced an elective course dedicated solely to the history of the Holocaust before this school year. 2 hours ago

Community News

During Biagio Mazza&#x2019;s presentation, the pastoral associate referred to Pope Francis&#x2019; exhortation to address the effects of climate change through dialogue.

St. Sabina ‘Green Team’ seeks to convert climate-change deniers

With Pope Francis’ call to action guiding them, parishioners of the Catholic church consider actions they can take to combat climate change.

Sports

Marksmen off to best start in 26 years

Sherwood’s boys basketball team has a 10-2 record after 12 games, the first Marksmen team to reach that mark since the 1991 district champion squad.

Opinion

Message from schools should be that law enforcement promotes peace

Part I of this column last week laid down reality of a widening cultural gap between police and the minority communities. How can law enforcement professionals use their education processes in schools to infuse cultural acceptance in the minds of... 2 hours ago