Midway maintains a healthy outlook

Two-a-days concluded last Tuesday for the Midway football team, and coach Larry Burchett didn’t mind seeing them come to an end. With the Vikings’ season opener just over a week away, Burchett was ready to pick up the pace.

“It’s coming together OK,” Burchett said. “This week’s pretty draggy; last week was pretty good. You get full pads getting seven days of two a days, it’s draggy time.”

Burchett is entering his 29th season at Midway and his 42nd in coaching hoping injuries and a drop in numbers won’t combine to thwart another deep postseason run. He has a lot of talent and experience back from a team that went 10-3, won the Western Missouri Conference and reached the Class 1 quarterfinals, but he also doesn’t have the depth he had last season.

Midway will have a small freshman class this year, so the drop in numbers didn’t come as a complete surprise. Still, Burchett expected to have 35 players on the roster; now it looks as if he’ll have closer to 30.

“We knew we’d be down in numbers a little bit, but we’re down a little lower than we thought we’d be,” Burchett said. “If we get in a few injuries, we could get in trouble pretty quick.”

If it stays healthy, Midway will be a team with plenty of experience on both sides of the ball. The offense will once again be in the hands of senior quarterback Blake Mincks, who started for the Vikings last season. Senior running backs Tristan Driggs and Peyton Richardson will get most of the carries in the Vikings’ spread offense, and wide receiver Joe Zielinski, also a senior, will be Mincks’ main target.

“We’ll pretty much do the same thing we’ve been doing,” Burchett said. “And our skill spots are pretty good.”

Protecting the Vikings’ backfield will be a line with three returning starters in center Zach Schofield and fellow senior linemen Bobby Potts and Nick Harper. Potts was a starter on defense last season and Harper played both ways.

Junior Spencer Smith, who weighs around 260 pounds, will give Midway added size up front, as will junior Boog Chandler and senior Jesse Kelley, who will start on defense.

“It always helps to have some experience back because the other guys are going to be first-year starters,” Burchett said. “I think our front group will be OK. We’re not going to have the depth we had, obviously.”

Driggs, who was one of the WEMO’s top linebackers last season, will lead the Vikings’ defense again this season. Senior Kale Williams will start again at defensive back while Mincks and sophomore Josh Yahnig are expected to play in the secondary.

“We’ve still got three or four spots we’ve got to find yet, but I think that first group is going to be very competitive,” Burchett said. “And as long as we stay healthy we’re going to be all right. But if we start to get a bunch of injuries, it could change us in a hurry.”

Staying healthy is more a concern considering Midway’s schedule, which Burchett believes is tougher than last season’s. An improved Archie squad along with tough tests in Drexel and Adrian will make the WEMO more rugged, and Butler and Class 3 school Kansas City East will offer challenges too. The season kicks off Aug. 19 at home against Osceola.

“I think that if we stay healthy, we’ve got a chance to be close to where we were,” Burchett said. “We’ve got a tough schedule.”