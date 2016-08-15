Longtime city attorney forced out, replaced by former judge

Steve Mauer, an attorney who has represented Harrisonville for the past 20 years, announced in a letter to Mayor Brian Hasek and the Harrisonville Board of Aldermen that he would resign.

He wrote in the resignation letter last week that his exit was not voluntary.

“Pursuant to the request of Mayor Hasek, we are resigning as city attorneys,” Mauer wrote, referring to himself and his legal firm, Zerger and Mauer LLP.

On Monday’s city council meeting, former Platte Woods municipal judge and current Platte County Commission candidate John Fairfield was formally approved as city attorney.

But neither the decision to remove Mauer, nor the hire of Fairfield, was applauded by all.

Readings of an ordinance to install Fairfield ended in 4-4 split votes between the aldermen, with Mayor Brian Hasek casting the deciding “yes” vote in both case.

“I would not be in favor of changing attorneys,” Ward 4 Alderman Josh Stafford said before casting “no” votes on a question to replace Mauer. “The manner in which our new gentleman was selected was completely unprofessional .. underhanded.

“But I pretty much know how these things work out.”

When asked last week if he forced Mauer to resign, Hasek said, “My official statement is Mr. Mauer has resigned ... and we’re moving forward. That’s all I’m saying about it.”

But city documents show Hasek asked the attorney to resign.

In emails to Mauer, Hasek asked for a meeting with the city attorney. After the meeting took place, Hasek asked if Mauer had spoken with his team.

“I would request your resignation, as of Aug. 1, as city attorney from all general and everyday matters,” Hasek wrote on July 24.

The email exchange also included Mauer and Hasek discussing pending litigation and how Mauer could help the city make the transition to a new city attorney.

Mauer asked not to be quoted for this story, as he will continue to represent the city in a limited capacity to see a case to its conclusion.

City documents show that Hasek and Aldermen Brad Bockelman, Clint Long and David Dickerson previously met with Mauer’s potential replacement, Fairfield.

In a letter to the mayor, Fairfield writes that he has also provided legal counsel to Hasek and Bockelman in the past.

When The Democrat asked if he and other aldermen met privately with Fairfield, Hasek declined to answer the question.

“I don’t have to,” he said. “These are allegations and I don’t know why it’s privy to the story.”

He added later by text message that he had never met with Fairfield and other aldermen intending to discuss asking Mauer to resign.

However, Fairfield said by phone that during one of the meetings, the aldermen and Hasek “inquired as to my interest in being city attorney, if there was a change at some point in time in the future.”

Alderwoman Judy Bowman said that if the aldermen met privately with Fairfield after Hasek reinstituted his committees on July 20, the meetings may have broken the Sunshine Law.

Hasek, Long, Dickerson and Bockleman are four of five members of the personnel and finance committee.

“If they met as a quorum of the personnel committee,” said Bowman last week, “then this is likely a violation of the Sunshine Law as it relates to the posting of a meeting.”

Three members constitute a quorum of the personnel committee, and Hasek can be included toward that count because he can vote, City Clerk Kim Hubbard said.

An agenda for meetings where a quorum is present must be announced to the public prior to the meeting, and a record of the meeting itself must also be made available. No such documents exist for the aldermen and mayor’s meetings with Fairfield.

John Fairfield said he could not recall specific dates when the mayor and aldermen met with him.

Fairfield added that during one of the multiple meetings, which he said took place this summer, Long was not present.

“It’s unfortunate that the mayor has chosen to govern in a non-transparent manner,” Bowman said, adding that even if the aldermen and Hasek met with Fairfield before the personnel committee was formed, “at the very least, it looks bad.”

Hasek said there were no committees in place from June 1, 2015 through July 20, 2016, so there was no quorum of committee members. He added that all meetings with Fairfield occurred between the same dates.

“There were never more than two alderman with me at a meeting with Mr. Fairfield at any given time, so there was never a quorum present,” Hasek said.

Fairfield submitted to the city a prior conflict waiver stating he will not represent either the city or Hasek if a conflict arose between the two. He also said he submitted the waiver to let the citizens know he had contact with the aldermen.

“The document is saying if I would find out something in my representation of the city that would be detrimental to Hasek, I can’t use that personally against him,” Fairfield said.

He added he would report any improper behavior by Hasek, should he discover it, though he couldn’t represent the city against Hasek in such a case.

Lack of transparency

The aldermen discussed Mauer’s resignation in a closed session after its Aug. 1 regular meeting. Bowman questioned why that meeting was held behind closed doors, as Mauer served as an independent contractor and not a city employee.

Mauer’s resignation comes less than a year after former city administrator Keith Moody left Harrisonville for Roeland Park’s city administrator position.

Moody declined to comment on the record for this story.

Alderwoman Marcia Milner believes Moody’s and Mauer’s resignations could be the first of many city employee resignations.

“I think we’re going to see a huge number of staff exiting,” Milner said. “As a city we’re creating a hostile work environment.”

John Foster, a long-time builder in Harrisonville who began attending city aldermen meetings in the ’60s, said the mayor and those close to him “try to figure out a way to destroy their opponents.”

New administration, new city leadership

After Moody’s resignation last September, Mike Tholen, the former finance director, put retirement on hold to serve as the city’s interim administrator.

He said turnover on city staff is common, especially following elections that reshape a city’s governing body.

“The makeup of the board changes, so the board that hired you isn’t necessarily the board you’re working for. The board today deserves to have somebody that reflects their vision and goals,” Tholen said, speaking of the board’s ongoing search for Moody’s permanent replacement.

“That’s an accepted premise of this vocation. You have to deal with that, and sometimes that requires you to move on.”

Hasek, during a public forum prior to his election, called for a state audit to reestablish trust between voters and elected officials.

A few months after he was elected, citizens collected enough signatures to initiate the audit, which is ongoing.

“I truly believe I was elected by the majority of the voters to make changes to the way our city government is run,” Hasek said.

He believes in smaller government through fewer city ordinances, fewer tax incentives granted to developers and no tax increases, if possible.

“I think that’s kind of the catching trend around the country,” Hasek said. “People are wanting to see government have less interaction in the free market.”

Some of Hasek’s critics claim the mayor is intractable in his pursuit of his vision for the city, and that Mauer’s resignation is evidence that those who do not fall in line will be shown the door.

“I believe the mayor is attempting to get rid of as much of the cadre that he can get rid of,” Foster said. “It appears he is looking for ‘yes’ people, people that agree with his line of thought.”

Since Moody’s resignation, the board has reviewed 32 resumes from candidates for city administrator.

Six candidates made it to a final round, Bowman said, but for varying reasons none was hired. Now the board is left with the remaining 26 candidates who did not make it to the initial final round.

Hasek admitted the search has taken longer and has been more difficult than he expected.

But he contends the city is running smoothly with Tholen serving as the interim administrator, albeit while working just two days a week, pursuant to the terms of his contract.

Tholen, though, said a city of Harrisonville’s size requires a full-time administrator.

“It’s not a part-time job,” Tholen said. “I think the board doesn’t get as much feedback as would be ideal. Staff doesn’t get as much coordination as is ideal.”

Heads butt at meeting

At Monday night’s meeting, some aldermen bristled about being presented a candidate who appears to have been privately vetted. Those voting no insisted that the city attorney vacancy ought to have been vetted through the finance and personnel committee, which is currently reviewing candidates for city administrator.

Before a packed aldermens’ chambers, the discussion periodically broke down. Ward 1 Alderman Judy Bowman was interrupted while asking about how Fairfield was paid in the initial meeting with Hasek.

“Judy is still speaking,” Ward 2 Alderman Marcia Milner countered.

“I’m tired of this line of questioning,” Ward 3 Alderman David Dickerson replied.

Alderman Clint Long, like Hasek, said the city is running efficiently without a full-time administrator.

“I would like to have an administrator that is someone we could mold,” Long said.

Bowman, though, said she believes Hasek is seeking an administrator who will follow his directives, and his alone. And that only his select aldermen are truly involved in the process of filling the roles of Moody and Mauer.

“I believe there’s some overreach on his part,” Bowman said. “It’s the mayor’s role to build the team, and you govern through compromise, and this mayor does not compromise. He does not communicate.”

Foster said his job as a builder was the reason he began attending city government meetings. He said he’s interacted with 13 mayors including Hasek in various capacities, both professionally and personally.

Leadership, Foster said, entails a responsibility to all the citizens and their aldermen.

“The law gives him a lot of authority,” Foster said. “But you should not be in the business of tearing down with that authority. You should be in the business of building up.”