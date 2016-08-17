Cass County Health Department reports on food establishments

Health inspections for July 18–30. If you would like more information about these or other establishments in Cass County, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.

Not in essential compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

A critical violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food-borne illness or food contamination.

Establishments not in essential compliance

Taco Bell, 2010 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. July 28. Routine Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 2. Buildup of debris observed in soda dispenser nozzles next to drive through window. Corrective Action: Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces more frequently. Corrected during inspection. Three employees do not have proof of current food handler certification on file. Corrective Action: Must show proof of certification by August 28, 2016. Non Critical Violations: 1.

Wal-Mart #96 – Retail, 1700 N. Hwy 291, Harrisonville. July 29. Routine Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Three employees food handler certification have expired. Corrective Action: Obtain current food handler certification by August 29. Non Critical Violations: 3.

Subway #40042-283, 500 Granite St, Peculiar. July 29. Routine Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 2. Black debris buildup inside soda fountain nozzles (Repeat) Corrective Action: Clean and sanitize soda fountain before follow up inspection August 1, 2016. Two employees over 30 days employment have not obtained basic food handler certification. Corrective Action: Must obtain food handler certification before follow up inspection. Non Critical Violations: 3.

Affordable Elegance, 407 Pine St., Raymore. July 28. Routine Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. One employee without proof of food handler certification. Corrective Action: Obtain food handler certification by August 29, 2016. Non Critical Violations: 4.

Jassi Super Mart #2, 406 SW Outer Rd., Archie. July 20. Routine Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 3. Pizza/food items in True pizza prep cooler above 41F. Corrective Action: Potentially hazardous food must be held at or below 41F. Ice scoop has been chipped. Corrective Action: replace scoop. Employees greater than 30 days employed do not have proof of valid food handler certification. Non Critical Violations: 6.

Establishments in essential compliance

In essential compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

A non-critical violation is defined as a violation that is less likely to lead to a food-borne illness or food contamination and is generally a cleanliness or facility maintenance issue.

Best Burrito Express, 2015 Plaza Dr., Harrisonville. July 26. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 6.

Steak N Shake, 905 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 28. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 4.

Arrowhead Yacht Club, 396 Winnebago Dr., Lake Winnebago. July 29. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Unlabeled spray bottle in storage closet. Corrective Action: All spray bottles must be labeled. Non Critical Violations: 1.

Denny’s #8582, 21921 SE Outer Rd, Peculiar. July 29. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Food stored in grill cooler not maintained at proper temperature. Corrective Action: Manager discarded food. Non Critical Violations: 2.

Pilot Travel Center #622 Flying J, 700 J Hwy, Peculiar. July 29. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 6.

Dairy Queen #12832, 701 S Commercial, Harrisonville. July 29. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1.Soda dispenser nozzles have buildup of slime. Corrective Action: Clean and sanitize nozzles frequently. Corrected during inspection. Non Critical Violations: 2.

Price Chopper #285 – Deli Department, 900 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 28. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 2.

Benton House, 2100 Johnston Dr., Raymore. July 28. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 0.

Double TT Steakhouse, 108 E. Main St., Drexel. July 27. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 3. Raw meat and eggs stored above fresh produce. Corrective Action: Store raw meat below ready to eat food. Corrected during inspection. Container of cottage cheese past expiration date in cooler. Corrective Action: Item discarded. Sanitizer in bucket in kitchen observed at 200 ppm chlorine. Corrective Action: Corrected to 50 ppm. Non Critical Violations: 1.

Food Fair Supermarket, 202 Main St., Drexel. July 27. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 8.

Paleofit Meals, 1016 N. Scott, Belton. July 29. Follow up Inspection. All employees have obtained food handler certification.

Big Daddy’s Donuts, 1280 E. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 29. Follow up Inspection. All employees have obtained valid food handler certification.

Chanticlair Kitchen, 13211 E. 251st, Peculiar. July 28. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 1.

Love’s Travel Center, 2611 Brookhart, Harrisonville. July 27. Preopening Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Approved to operate by Health Department requirements.

McDonald’s #37306, 2615 Brookhart, Harrisonville. July 27. Preopening Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Approved to operate by Health Department requirements.

Rock Island BBQ, 400 1st St, Pleasant Hill. July 20. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 0.

Long Horn Steakhouse, 1212 E. North Ave., Belton. July 19. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 2. Chipped ice scoop at ice machine. Corrective Action: Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Removed. Ice scoop holder rusting and transferring rust to ice scoop. Corrective Action: Corrected. Non Critical Violations: 6.

Sam’s Club – Deli Department, 141 N. Dean Rd., Raymore. July 21. Follow up Inspection. In Essential Compliance. All employees have renewed basic food safety certification.

Big Daddy’s Donuts, 1280 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 21. Follow up Inspection. Not In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Four employees have taken the incorrect online food handler course. Corrective Action: Obtain certification from approved source by July 29, 2016. Non Critical Violations: 0.

VFW Post 4409, 1804 N. Commercial, Harrisonville. July 19. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 0. Non Critical Violations: 3.

Subway #63829, 2611 Brookhart Dr., Harrisonville. July 22. Preopening Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Approved to open and operate according to the health department.

Mexico Viejo, 1276 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 21. Preopening Inspection. Not approved.

Mexico Viejo, 1276 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. July 22. Preopening Inspection. Approved to open and operate according to the health department.

Freedom Stop, 503 E. Walnut St., Raymore. July 19. Routine Inspection. In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Ice machine has buildup of slime on ice deflector and behind upper panel. Corrective Action: Cleaned and sanitized ice machine. Non Critical Violations: 3.