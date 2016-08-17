‘American royalty’ lived in Garden City

Would-be heirs to an American kingdom that never materialized lived and died largely in obscurity in Garden City.

Marian and Thornton Washington were born in the mid-19th century. They were the great-great grandchildren of Samuel Washington, George Washington’s oldest brother.

Among Garden Citians, the story goes that if a monarchy rather than a democracy had been established here, Marian and Thornton would have been a prince and princess and could have become king and queen of America.

Instead, Tony and Miss Minnie, as they’re remembered by locals, lived a quiet, even poor life in Garden City in the early 20th century.

“We just thought she was a saint, even though she was very poor,” said Eleen McCulloh, 89. McCulloh was born in 1926, nine years before Tony died and 22 years before Minnie died.

McCulloh grew up on the same street as Minnie and Tony’s hut, where the siblings, who were both unmarried, lived together.

“Everything was very meager. The back room in that little hut was a dirt floor,” McCulloh said. “(Minnie) was just as happy as if she had a million. She never seemed to think about what she didn’t have and what someone else did have.”

McCulloh, who will be 90 in September, remembers Minnie as one might remember a neighbor who happened to be a celebrity. Minnie Washington was a close friend of McCulloh’s mother, and McCulloh remembers the great-great niece of George Washington “trotting” to and from her house on many occasions.

She also remembers the would-be princess as an avid reader, seldom church-goer and largely apolitical woman.

“I never heard her mention anything about politics,” McCulloh said. “Possibly they didn’t dwell on that. They dwelled on existing.”

Though Tony Washington served as postmaster at a neighboring town then known as Index, and Minnie Washington also worked for the post office, the siblings were impoverished, McCulloh said.

The Wilhite brothers, owners of a local grocery store, supplied the Washingtons with groceries free of charge, even delivering it to them to their hut. And according to a Garden City history book, Garden Citians donated the plot of land and the hut where the Washingtons lived, on what is now Spruce Street.

“She didn’t dress up and fix up,” McCulloh recalled. “I think she kind of felt self-conscious that she just didn’t fit in, but everybody in town knew her.”

One possible explanation for Tony and Minnie Washington’s indigence could be traced all the way back to George Washington’s brother, Tony and Minnie’s great-great grandfather Samuel Washington.

According to “The True George Washington,” a biography by Paul Leicester Ford, the nation’s first president once wrote a letter in which he criticized Samuel for his financial insolvency.

“In God’s name how did my brother Samuel get himself so enormously in debt?” George Washington wrote.

Washingtons live on in Garden City

Randy Jones, the city clerk and a history enthusiast, has family members with ties to the Washingtons. His mother, Sharon Yoder, vaguely remembers passing the Washingtons’ house and seeing Minnie at work in her garden or reading a book on the porch.

Yoder and McCulloh remember Minnie for her skilled hand with scissors. Minnie could cut out images such as animals and people from a blank sheet of paper without using tracing lines. The hobby was her favorite, the residents said.

When Jones’s relative, Lila Welch, gave birth to a stillborn baby, Minnie Washington made an entire booklet of the cutouts as a tribute to the lost child.

She wrote on the first page: “In loving memory of our darling baby Veneta Lucille Welch, born died Jan. 23, 1930. A tiny bud on Earth to bloom in heaven.”

Jones and his second cousin Peggy James have retained the booklet, as well as newspaper clippings and more of Minnie’s cutouts, some of which are preserved within frames.

Jones has become the de facto preserver of historical relics in his family. He said even though he’s now dedicated to recording his relatives’ memories, he wishes he’d started earlier, when some of his relatives were still alive.

“I think a lot of people wish they had paid more attention, listened to more stories,” Jones said. “But then it’s too late. When those people pass away, you wish, ‘Why didn’t I ask them something?’ or ‘Why didn’t we write it down?’”

Though McCulloh could not recall Minnie ever talking about politics, it is clear from news clippings that Minnie’s brother followed the developments in the nation’s capital closely.

In an article by “The Star’s own service,” Tony Washington is quoted as saying the Great Depression was a result of “selfishness and greed, and no amount of legislation will end it.”

He also said, “General Washington fought for freedom to establish a government of the people. We have, instead, a government of the politicians, by the politicians and for the politicians. I believe that if General Washington would rise up now and see conditions, he would be greatly surprised.”

A stone monument to the would-be royal family was erected in Garden City in 1976, the bicentennial of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The monument recognizes Minnie and Tony Washington, as well as their immediate family members, who were buried in Index. A plaque states: “This family might have been the royal family had the U.S. become a kingdom.”

The monument is located on U.S. Post Office property adjacent to city hall on Third Street.

After serving as Maj. Gen. George Washington in the colonial forces and leading the country through the Revolutionary War and to its freedom, George Washington seemed content to live out the remainder of his life much as Tony and Minnie Washington would a century and a half later: in relative obscurity.

But the young country was not unified. The states “fought among themselves over boundaries and navigation rights and refused to contribute to paying off the nation’s war debt,” according to an online biography of George Washington.

So George Washington left his home for a Constitutional Convention, “convinced of the need for a strong national government,” according to the Center for Civic Education.

Two years later, he was unanimously elected to serve as president, the only person ever to earn universal support from the electorate.

George Washington reluctantly served two terms as president. Before his inauguration, he wrote a letter in which he likened the burdens of public service to “those of a culprit who is going to the place of his execution: so unwilling am I, in the evening of a life nearly consumed in public cares, to quit a peaceful abode for an Ocean of difficulties, without that competency of political skill — abilities & inclination which is necessary to manage the helm.”

Two years after serving as the nation’s first president, George Washington died on his estate in Mount Vernon, Va.