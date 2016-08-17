Community CalendarCalendar

Aug. 19

Free community health screening

9 a.m.–11:30 a.m. — Commerce Bank, 1301 Locust St., Harrisonville

Receive free blood pressure, blood oxygen, and blood sugar screenings, and obtain a free total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). No appointments are necessary.

To learn more, contact Kacee Baldwin, MA, at 816-619-3000, or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org.

Aug. 20

Produce tasting and competition at the library

Entries accepted until 9:30 a.m. Results announced at 11 a.m. — Harrisonville library, 400 E. Mechanic St.

Celebrate the harvest season at the library. Bring homegrown tomatoes, fruits and veggies.

Prizes awarded for: largest tomato, most unique veggie, people’s choice, best tasting fruit, best tasting tomato and best in show.

Aug. 20

Cruise night on the square

4 p.m.–8 p.m. — Harrisonville Square

All makes and models welcome. Vendor spots available for $25. For more information contact LynnDa Roberts at 816-380-5271.

Aug. 25

Thursday on the Square

6 p.m.-8 p.m. — Harrisonville Square

“Sip, Shop & Strut event” includes door prizes, vendors, wine and a souvenir glass. Cost: $20.

Aug. 31

Free infant and toddler

oral health program

9-11:30 a.m. — Raymore Christian Church, 500 Peace Drive

Cass Community Health Foundation and the Cass County Dental Clinic will host Smiles from the Start, a program to improve the oral health of infant and toddlers in the Cass County area. Learn how to care for baby teeth, when to visit the dentist, tips for weaning and much more. It is a free program for expecting parents and those with children younger than 3 years of age.

Register for Smiles from the Start at 816-276-4812 or katei@theresearchfoundationkc.org.

Sept. 18

Free gun or bow giveaway

10 a.m.–5 p.m. — All Seasons Gun & Archery Club, 23424 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

The Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce will give away either a Henry rifle or Mission bow. Raffle tickets cost $1.

The drawing will be held at the All Seasons Gun & Archery Club. Tickets available now at the chamber offices, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville.

Sept. 17

Cass Regional Medical

5K family run

beginning at 8 a.m. — Cass Regional parking lot, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

The 5K run/walk begins at 8 a.m., followed by the family fun run at 8:10 a.m.

Free health screenings and children’s activities available in the Healing Garden courtyard.

The run, known as the Grin and Bear It run, is named after Cara Jo Roberts, whose nickname was “Care Bear.” Proceeds from the event benefit the Patient Assistance Fund, used to help patients cover medication and transportation costs.

Contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-3474, ext. 4810 or mlattin@cassregional.org for more information.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2015-16 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics

Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market,

Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Vacation Bible camp hosted by Harrisonville churches, Sundays in June: First Christian Church and United Methodist Church will host a vacation Bible camp for children grades K–5 each Sunday in June from 4–7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville.

Dinner is included. To register, contact the UMC Office at 816-380-3424, the FCC office at 816-884-4615 or visit www.harrisonvillefcc.org.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission,

Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 am, first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

“Wine About It” book club: 6:30 p.m., first Tuesdays at Bella Roma, 1411 S. Commercial St. in Harrisonville. Sponsored by the Cass County Public Library. Contact the library at 816-884-3483 for information.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

VFW Post 4409 meetings: 7–8 p.m., second Wednesdays at the VFW Post building, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville. The VFW invites all veterans to join the camaraderie and understanding of veteran issues with the Harrisonville post.

Cass Lodge #147 breakfast: 7–10 a.m., second Saturdays at the Masonic Hall, 405 N. Independence St., Harrisonville. This “all you can eat” offering is open to the public.

