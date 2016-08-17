Belton Foundation donates $100 to new teachers

On Aug. 8, the Belton Educational Foundation surprised 49 new teachers at the Belton School District with a gift of $100.

The gift was made possibly by donors, and the Foundation is able to provide the gift each year not only to welcome new teachers to the district but to also help them purchase supplies to prepare their classrooms for the upcoming year.

In all, $4,900 was donated to new teachers.

For more information about the Belton Educational Foundation, visit www.beltonfoundation.org or call 816-348-1150.

Creighton businessman honored

Kevin Attebery was honored by the West Gate Division of the Missouri Municipal League at its Civic Leadership Award Banquet July 21 in Blue Springs.

The banquet gave West Gate communities an opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of business and civic leaders in developing stronger cities. Each mayor selected an outstanding civic leader in his or her community.

New patients being accepted by Cass County Dental Clinic

The Cass Community Health Foundation is accepting new patients at the Cass County Dental Clinic to help families get back into the routine of regular visits to the dentist.

Amanda Hetrick, Harrisonville resident and mother of three, made an appointment for her two school-aged children late this summer.

“There are not many dentists who accept Medicaid, so we came to the Cass County Dental Clinic. We aren’t going anywhere now,” Hetrick said. “They are friendly and very nice to my kids. It’s a convenient experience. If I don’t call to make an appointment, they call us. They really care.”

Cass County Dental Clinic provides services to children and adolescents from birth through age 20 who are insured by Missouri Medicaid or are low-income uninsured. These services include X-rays, exams, fillings, extractions, crowns, root canals, cleanings, sealants and fluoride varnish. The Cass County Dental Clinic treated more than 2,700 children in 2015.

Many families aren’t aware of the importance of dental visits while preparing to send their children back to school. Oral disease and pain can negatively affect children’s school performance.

According to the National Maternal and Child Oral Health Resource Center, untreated pain and infection caused by tooth decay can result in problems with eating, speaking and learning.

“Improved oral health leads to overall health,” said Cynthia Randazzo, Cass Community Health Foundation president. “Neglecting your children’s oral pain can affect their ability to learn. Proper dental care can help parents ensure their children are succeeding academically.”

Children too young to attend school also have the opportunity to received proper dental care this fall. Cass Community Health Foundation and the Cass County Dental Clinic will host Smiles from the Start, a program to improve the oral health of infant and toddlers in the Cass County area.

The program will be held 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and Aug. 31 at Raymore Christian Church. Participants will learn how to care for baby teeth, when to visit the dentist, tips for weaning and more. It is a free program for expecting parents and those with children less than 3 years of age. Call 816-276-4812 or email katie@theresearchfoundationkc.org to register.

Raymore Historical Society adds military hats to display

The Raymore Historical Society recently updated the display case at Raymore City Hall. The new display features some of the items from the society’s military collection. Display items come from wars dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War. The display is open to the public during city hall hours.

The Raymore Historical Society’s museum is open to the public during monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month or by appointment. The museum is located in the lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive in Raymore. The museum is ADA accessible.