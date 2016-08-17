Mother asked to leave children’s play center for breast-feeding

A mother of three said she felt embarrassed and angry when a manager of a local business asked her to leave because she was breast-feeding her baby.

Lanei Saelens, a mother of three sons — one a 2-month-old baby — took her children to Jump City, a play center in Belton, Aug. 2. After she finished breast-feeding, Saelens said a manager asked her to cover up or remove herself to a party room. When she refused to do either, Saelens said she was asked to leave.

The manager told Saelens other patrons had made complaints.

“I said I don’t have to cover while feeding,” Saelens said. “I don’t have to go in another room. In Missouri, it’s legal to feed him.”

Saelens wanted to remain in the play area to watch her other sons, and she added her baby becomes too uncomfortable to breast-feed while underneath a cover.

“She said, ‘Excuse me, I know the law,’” Saelens recalled of her interaction with the manager in an interview following the incident.

Missouri law states “a mother may, with discretion, breast-feed her child or express breast milk in any public or private location where the mother is otherwise authorized to be.”

A 2014 House bill altered the language of the law from “with as much discretion as possible” to “with discretion.”

The manager involved in the incident said the company was not releasing a public statement at this time.

Saelens said the owner of Jump City, who she said was not present during the incident, later told a media outlet that the manager had only suggested she cover up or remove herself to a separate room.

“But it definitely was not a suggestion,” Saelens said.

A few hours before the incident, another mother at Jump City breast-fed her baby without a cover. Sheria Dawson said Jump City staff did not give her any trouble and even helped her other child down from a slide.

“A couple of employees saw me and just smiled,” Dawson said. “They acknowledged my presence and knew what I was doing but didn’t say anything about it.”

Dawson, a mother of two, said she still feels a sense of wariness when breast-feeding in public. She cited online videos that show mothers accosted because they are nursing.

“I don’t want someone to attack me,” Dawson said. “It’s a very vulnerable position ... (Breasts) are everywhere, so why is it a big deal if they’re being used for what they’re made for?”

Saelens said she was surprised by how she was treated at Jump City considering she regularly breast-feeds at other area businesses without incident.

“I just want it to be out there that breast-feeding is normal,” Saelens said. “You should not have to go and hide your baby to be able to feed your kids.”

A friend who accompanied Saelens on the trip to Jump City, Kayly Jones, posted about the incident on a Facebook page. Before the post was removed due to profanity by page administrators, it garnered comments from many people who were largely critical of Jump City for its treatment of Saelens.

Bonnie Leismeister commented and is also one of the page administrators who decided to remove the post.

Leismeister said she always used a cover of some sort while breast-feeding. She even used one while nursing in her home to conceal herself in front of her 12-year-old child.

“Saying that publicly, women who disagree will attack. They will say it was because I was ashamed,” Leismeister said, adding discussions on the topic are unfortunately polarizing and make dialogue difficult.

But she supports a mother’s right to choose how to breast-feed.

“I support all mothers in whatever they decide works for them, their baby, their lifestyle, their work and their family,” she said. “In the end, a healthy baby is what we all want.”