Sheriff’s crime report: Aug. 1–7

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Drexel

08/05/16 11:37 STATE ROUTE O, DREXEL

On August 5, 2016, a deputy responded to E. Pearl Street Harrisonville, Missouri for a report of suspicious activity. A deputy spoke to a man who said that he found a jar of human teeth while digging in his yard in rural Drexel, Missouri.

Editorial update: Lt. Kevin Tieman with the sheriff’s department said the teeth are wisdom teeth. They were each found in individual tubes that were sealed within the jar. It’s expected the teeth were placed in the jar after being removed by a dentist.

The department is seeking to contact the previous owner of the property where the teeth were found to verify.

08/06/16 04:34 MAPLE ST, DREXEL

On Saturday August 6, 2016 at approximately 0434 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E Maple St in Drexel, MO, in reference to a black Harley Davidson Fat Boy being stolen over night, between 2100 hours and 0430 hours. The whereabouts of the motorcycle is unknown. No suspect has been identified at this time.

08/06/16 09:21 4TH STREET, DREXEL

On August 6, 2016, a deputy responded to N. Fourth Street, Drexel, Missouri in reference to a burglary. It was reported that tools had been taken from the residence. During the investigation a suspect was identified and placed into custody and several stolen items were recovered.

Garden City

08/01/16 19:17 355TH ST , GARDEN CITY

On August 1, 2016, at approximately 1918 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 355th Street, Garden City, Missouri in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed, the victim had a generator stolen from inside his out-building. No suspects have been identified.

08/03/16 10:16 WAGONOR RD, GARDEN CITY

On 08-03-2016, at approximately 1016 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Wagoner Road, Garden City, Missouri in reference to stealing. A suspect has been identified in this case.

Harrisonville

08/01/16 00:11 WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER,

On 08-01-16, a deputy investigated a property damage to a semi truck at the Swift facility at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center. A deputy contacted the driver, who stated that somewhere between Harrisonville and Overland Park, KS, his truck was struck by what appears to be a bullet. A deputy explained to him that without knowing where it occurred, a deputy could not start an investigation. He stated that he just needed a report to document the damage.

08/02/16 20:26 STATE ROUTE 291, HARRISONVILLE

On August 2, 2016 at about 2028 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. State Highway 291 in reference to a stealing. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim who said that a person who she had working for her has stolen some of her building material.

08/06/16 11:40 STATE ROUTE 7, HARRISONVILLE

On 08-06-16 at approximately 1700 hours a deputy contacted a victim by phone in reference to a deceased goat. She stated she believed the goat had been shot. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Lake Annette

08/01/16 14:48 WHIPPOORWILL HILL DR, LAKE ANNETTE

On August 1, 2016, a deputy responded to Whippoorwill Hill Road, Lake Annette, Missouri in reference to suspicious activity. Victim reported that subjects were entering his residence during night hours and were tampering with electrical wiring and water lines. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Peculiar

08/03/16 01:44 GROH RD S OF Y HWY, PECULIAR

On August 3, 2016 at about 0145 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Groh Road and MO Highway Y in reference to a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival a deputy observed a dual tire pickup truck on Groh Road. The vehicle was burnt beyond identification. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Johnson Tow Service.

Pleasant Hill

08/01/16 08:34 STATE ROUTE 58, PLEASANT HILL

On Monday, August 1, 2016 at approximately 0917 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. State Route 58, Pleasant Hill, Missouri in reference to a report of a stolen all terrain vehicle. The victim said the vehicle was chained to a utility pole with padlocks. No suspects have been identified at this time.

08/01/16 10:16 STATE ROUTE 291, PLEASANT HILL

On Monday, August 1, 2016 at approximately 1018 hours, a deputy was dispatched to S. State Route 291, Pleasant Hill, Missouri in reference to a burglary not in progress. Victim said someone broke into his neighbor’s residence and took items without permission. No suspects have been identified at this time.

08/01/16 15:55 219TH STREET, PLEASANT HILL

On 08-01-016 at approximately 1708 hours, a deputy responded to E. 219th Street outside of East Lynne, MO in reference to a reported mail theft. Upon arrival a deputy contacted victims, who stated they believed someone has been stealing mail from their mailbox. At this time no suspects have been identified.

08/03/16 14:03 KNORP RD, PLEASANT HILL

On August 03, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at S. Knorpp Rd, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. The victim reported several tools and electrical wire stolen from a covered trailer on the construction site. No suspects have been identified at this time.

08/03/16 19:57 STATE ROUTE BB, PLEASANT HILL

On 08/03/2016, at approximately 2011 hours, a deputy responded to E State Route BB, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, in reference to a medical call. An investigation revealed the reporting party accidentally shot himself in the leg with a handgun.

08/05/16 12:51 179TH STREET, PLEASANT HILL

On Friday, August 5, 2016 at approximately 1252 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 179th Street, Pleasant Hill, Missouri in reference to a stolen vehicle which had just occurred. Victim said a female subject took her vehicle and returned it prior to deputy's arrival. The vehicle has been recovered. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

Raymore

08/03/16 15:40 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE

On Wednesday 08-03-2016 at approximately 1541 hours a deputy was dispatched to North Mullen road in reference to a burglary that has occurred. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with the victim who said that somebody broke into his house stealing several items. No suspect has been identified yet.

08/03/16 19:48 JERRY, RAYMORE

On 08/03/2016 at approximately 1948 hours a deputy was dispatched to North Jerry Ave, Raymore, Missouri in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun was stolen from this residence. No arrest has been made.

08/03/16 20:25 FREDERICK LN, RAYMORE

On 08/03/2016 at approximately 2040 hours a deputy was dispatched to Fredrick Lane, Raymore, Missouri in reference to a call. An investigation revealed an adult male had sexual relations with a mentally handicapped adult female. An arrest was made.