Roosters will be relying on newcomers

Last season, Pleasant Hill broke in a new football coach. This season, the Roosters are breaking in a new roster.

Only three starters – one on offense and two on defense – are back from last season, which was the first under Greg Smith. Smith’s first team went 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the MRVC West, so having so many new faces on the Roosters’ 56-man roster may not be such a bad thing.

And those new faces, Smith said after the Roosters hosted a jamboree last Friday with Ruskin, O’Hara and Van Horn, are starting to blend together nicely.

“It certainly presents some challenges,” Smith said. “But the kids did an outstanding job of buying in months ago. They really did a good job over the course of the summer and the offseason.”

Offensive lineman Trey Stone, a junior who also started as a sophomore, and senior linebackers Casey Gifford and Cole Lightfoot are the extent of Pleasant Hill’s starting experience. But that doesn’t mean the Roosters are totally devoid of proven players beyond those three. Many of the players on the roster, Smith said, started later in the season or saw a good amount of playing time coming off the bench.

“It’s not like we’re starting completely fresh,” Smith said. “A lot of those guys played a lot and got a few starts last season as well.”

That would include Dalton Bach, a senior who takes over at quarterback for the graduated Cameron Haws. At running back, Smith plans on using Lightfoot and Gifford for most of the carries and Cody Fause, a junior who has also been getting some reps in the preseason.

With Gifford and Lightfoot also starting on defense, Smith said it was important to spread out the rushing workload.

“Absolutely, at least early in the season,” Smith said. “And we need to keep them fresh.”

Smith said the Roosters are deeper at receiver this season, with junior Tanner Todd and senior Zach Gray manning the wideout spots and sophomore Garrett Schick also looking impressive in practice.

“The receivers are doing a really good job,” Smith said. “We’ve got a little bit more depth this year than we’ve had at the receiver spot last season. We’ve got some other kids that are getting some good reps as well.”

While Stone will certainly be a mainstay up front, Smith said the Roosters’ offensive line remains unsettled. There are several candidates to join Stone, but Smith hadn’t seen any of them rise to the top before the jamboree.

“We’re waiting to see a couple of those kids distinguish themselves from the group,” Smith said. “That could be a work in progress for a couple of weeks yet.”

Pleasant Hill’s defense is more certain with two proven linebackers in Gifford and Lightfoot. Smith said he’s also been impressed with senior cornerbacks Matt Berry and Parker Evans and senior safety Kevin Aguilar.

Smith will be counting on all the new and few returning starters to navigate the Roosters through another rugged schedule, which begins tonight when they play host to the same Smithville squad Smith led for 12 seasons before coming to Pleasant Hill.

After that comes another rugged MRVC West schedule which again includes Oak Grove, Odessa and county rival Harrisonville. And while they drop down from Class 4 to Class 3 this season, the Roosters will now have Oak Grove and Odessa as district rivals along with Hogan Prep and Center.

“The district is stacked, our schedule is incredibly tough, but we can’t worry about all those outside things,” Smith said. “We just have to worry about trying to improve on a daily basis.”