Eagles dealing with sudden coaching change

John Gray wanted to get back into coaching soccer, so last April he took a job coaching the junior high team at Summit Christian Academy.

Little did he know that two months later – and less than two months before the start of the season – he would wind up taking over the high school varsity program when former coach Dane Cockrell stepped down in June.

All of a sudden, it became transition time for the Eagles.

“Dane had 30 players last year and I was kind of excited seeing the talent that I had and 10 seniors,” Gray said. “Then I saw them all drop off.”

Gray wound up with just 20 players and three seniors back from last season’s 8-14-1 squad. But there’s still some experience and talent in that group, and the Eagles don’t plan on writing off this season despite all the upheaval.

“We are not as good as we were last year,” SCA senior Eddie Banks-Johnson said. “But we have a lot of talent on our team, and I think we can do good this year.”

Banks-Johnson, an all-Crossroads Conference and all-district player last season, is one of the three seniors, and Gray expects to have another once a promised foreign exchange student shows up. Normally a forward and a goal-scorer, Banks-Johnson has volunteered to man the back line as a defender and help shore up the Eagles’ depleted defense.

“Eddie’s a great leader; he has a great spirit,” Gray said. “It’s something that I’m excited to see, people willing to step up and be those defenders. So I’m kind of proud of Eddie.”

Goalkeeper Keegan Gladey, who backed up senior Vance Vandermark last season, is another one of the seniors along with Collin Burgess. The only juniors are defender Luke Zizza and midfielder Garrett Sanders, both returning starters, and backup goalie Josh Cassell.

“A lot of these kids haven’t played together,” Gray said. “I’ve got a lot of returning forwards and midfielders, but my defense I’m going to have to really build. That’s a point of emphasis for me.”

SCA does have a proven goal scorer in Isaiah Vigliano, a sophomore who also earned all-conference and all-district honors last season. Vigliano scored 19 goals last season, the most among the returning Eagles, and he doesn’t see any reason for a drop-off even with fewer players and more new faces.

“The first few practices were a little rough but we’ve definitely gotten better,” Vigliano said. “We’ve progressed each practice. I expect what happened last year and maybe (going) further.”

A lighter schedule should help, said Gray, who has almost 20 years of coaching experience and teaches chemistry at Lee’s Summit West High School. The Eagles open Aug. 23 at home against Kansas City East Christian and will faces fewer bigger-class schools than in the past.

“We don’t have as tough a schedule this year,” Gray said. “Last year they were playing a lot of 4A and 5A schools. Essentially we have about three 3A schools on our schedule, but it’s going to be schools that are about our size.”

It’s another way Gray hopes to make this season of sudden transition smoother. Banks-Johnson, after just a couple of weeks of workouts, already sees things smoothing out.

“We’ve handled it pretty well,” Banks-Johnson said. “Practices have gone perfectly fine. Just a lot of new people and we have to learn to work together as a team.”