Belton believes progress will continue

The challenge for Todd Vaughn when he first took over Belton’s football program four years ago was to instill a winning attitude into an often downtrodden team.

Vaughn has done quite well in that area, as could be seen in the atmosphere last Friday at Southwick Stadium in the second annual City Wide Pep Rally. Hundreds of purple-clad Pirate fans turned out to bid in a silent auction, hear the marching band and watch the Pirates scrimmage.

And it’s also been visible on the field, where last season the Pirates, who only won one game in Vaughn’s first year, went 8-4 and advanced to the Class 5 District 6 final.

Now it’s time to see if Vaughn can take the Pirates another step further. And even though he’s lost some talented seniors from last season, he still feels this team has the potential to do it.

“We’ve got to have some kids step up in some key areas to go to the next level,” Vaughn said. “It’s going to be a process, but I think we have the kids that can do it. It’s just a matter of getting some game time, getting some game experience and then seeing where they’re at.”

Belton has 11 starters back from last year, four on offense and seven on defense. What the Pirates are missing is a running back like Zach Willis, who rushed for 2,628 yards and 41 touchdowns and was a Simone Award finalist last season.

Vaughn isn’t so worried about replacing all those yards. He’s more concerned about rebuilding an offensive line that has no returning starters.

“I don’t know if you replace a kid who rushes for 2,600 yards,” Vaughn said. “I think the harder challenge is replacing our offensive line, because there’s four of them and (there was only) one Zach.”

Vaughn will be relying on three seniors with limited experience up front: left tackle Chris McDonald, center Tui Houston, and Charles Vestal, who is competing for one of the guard spots. They will pave the way for senior running backs Dylon Smith and Garrison Whitney, who will share the load once carried by Willis. Juniors Dante Madden and Nick Hammer are expected to get carries, too.

“Dylon’s the type of kid who could carry that load but he also plays on defense so we’ll have to key an eye on that,” Vaughn said. He’s a good running back, but we didn’t have to play him last year, obviously.”

Belton has a first-year starter at quarterback in Bart Harris, but the junior did get some varsity experience last year and as a freshman. The Pirates’ top receivers - Nick Snyder, Malik Clayborn and Joe Lind - are all seniors that started last year.

“We’ve got some good skill kids,” Vaughn said. “I’m not saying we have a Zach Willis, but we’ve got some really good receivers and we feel our quarterback has the potential to be pretty special. We’ve just got to progress up front. That’s our key offensively.”

Experience will be the key to Belton’s defense, which has several veteran seniors on the line and in the secondary. Rogers McDaniels, a first-team all-conference end last season, returns to the defensive line along with fellow seniors Houston and Thomas Beckford.

Smith, a first-team all-conference cornerback last year, moves to free safety in the Pirates’ secondary. Senior Dalton Chastain moves from cornerback to outside linebacker to join Clayton Staats while returning starter Jaden Clark and Tyler Ortman will be the cornerbacks.

Vaughn was still deciding last week who would replace last season’s three senior linebackers. Senior C.J. Christensen and junior T.J. Brown are expected to earn two of those spot, and five other players were competing for the last position.

That decision had to come soon, because the schedule doesn’t allow Vaughn the luxury of easing anybody in. Belton once again opens against Raymore-Peculiar, and the two bitter Cass County rivals meet tonight at Southwick Stadium.

It’s a tough way to start out the year, but Vaughn knows the Pirates should see how close they are to taking that next step.

“They’d be a challenge for us in weeks three and four, too,” Vaughn said. “It would be nice to get some weeks in before we play them, but I think it’s a great way to start. I wouldn’t pick it any other way.”