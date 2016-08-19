Wildcats, Ray-Pec tune up at jamboree

It’s a game many would like to see, but probably won’t happen anytime soon.

On Aug. 12, Raymore-Peculiar and Harrisonville squared off on the gridiron for the first time in over a decade. It was only a preseason jamboree in Kearney, but it was fun anyway.

And for both teams, it was a much-needed final tune-up before tonight’s season openers. Ray-Pec will travel to Cass County rival Belton, while Harrisonville will be playing host to St. Joseph Benton.

“We were just at the point where we needed to hit somebody else,” said Wildcats head coach Brent Maxwell. “You just get tired of banging on each other. It’s always fun to come into a controlled environment and play against somebody. It gets your feet underneath you going into week one.”

When it was over, Panthers head coach Tom Kruse certainly thought the Wildcats gave Ray-Pec a run for their money.

“It was really good competition,” said Kruse, whose Panthers struggled last year through a 6-5 season.” I thought the scrimmage was pretty close; they actually got after us pretty good.”

Defensively, Harrisonville does not have the same size as years past, but they are quick and have good pursuit to the ball.

“We need to make sure that we have 11 blue hats around the football on every play,” said Maxwell. “We need to make sure the play gets stopped and then we need to make sure we get some turnovers.”

Only nine practices into the season going into the jamboree, the Panthers were still searching for their team identity. They’ve had less time to do that this year, Kruse said, because of new summer workout restrictions mandated by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

“You get to do some stuff in the summer, but they (MSHSAA) cut us back to 20 days this year, and it eliminated most of our seven-on-seven work,” said Kruse. “So the passing game is probably a little bit behind from where it needs to be.”

For the Wildcats, who are coming off a 12-1 season that ended in the Class 4 state semifinals, the goal is clear: Find a way to make it to the State Championship game in November.

“It’s a process. We can’t win a state championship today; we just need to get better,” Maxwell said. “We will evaluate personnel and make sure the guys are in the right spot.”

This year’s schedule will be challenging for both schools. Ray-Pec dropped Class 5 Staley and added Rockhurst to its already challenging Suburban Gold conference schedule.

Ray-Pec and Rockhurst did meet last year in the first round of district playoffs, with the Panthers recording their first-ever victory over the Hawklets 24-21.

“We have tried to schedule Rockhurst the last two years and it didn’t work out,” Kruse said. “We are in Class 6 and we aren’t leaving anytime soon, so we may as well play them.”

Harrisonville replaced Richmond with Pittsburg, Kan. This year the Dragons, who reached the Kansas Class 5A quarterfinals last season, are loaded with talent and expect to give the Wildcats and early season test.