Harrisonville High freshman struck, killed by vehicle after school

A Harrisonville High School student walking away from school died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

Corey Turner, 14, was a freshman at the high school. He was walking west on the sidewalk along East Elm Street when a swerving vehicle struck him.

The identity of the driver has not been released by the Harrisonville Police Department, which is assisting with an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Lt. Chris Osterberg, an investigator with Harrisonville police, said the driver is 17 years old and also a student at the school. The driver, who was also heading west on Elm Street, swerved near the intersection at North Halsey Avenue. When the driver attempted to re-enter the roadway, he struck Corey, Osterberg said.

The vehicle then crashed into the front of a home, causing damage.

Corey was rushed by ambulance to Cass Regional Medical Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, Osterberg said. He added the driver was questioned before being released to his parents.

Sgt. Collin Stosberg, a spokesman for the patrol, said there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

He added that the reconstruction investigation, which includes witness interviews and analysis of the scene to determine vehicle speed at the time of a crash, would not be finalized for about a month.

A resident, students and Osterberg said speeding in general has been a concern in the afternoons after students are released from school. No evidence has been released that the driver was speeding before the crash in this incident, though.

A resident of the neighborhood, Gary Johnson, said he’s felt enough concern about high school students driving on Elm that he’s asked local elected officials to consider placing stop signs on Elm at the Halsey intersection, near where the driver swerved off the road.

Osterberg said the police department typically assigns five officers to patrol the city specifically to counter speeding after school each day. On Tuesday, three officers were out on patrol.

“We have speeding issues in general when school lets out,” Osterberg said.

Paul Johnson, the resident inside the home that was struck by the vehicle, said he felt the house shake but was in another part of the house during the impact and so was unharmed.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Blazer, appeared to fully penetrate a front wall of the house.

“I’m homeless now,” Paul Johnson said. “But (Corey) and his family is where the thoughts need to go.”

As news spread of Corey’s death at the high school, only a few blocks from the site of the crash, several students in the stands and on the gym floor for a volleyball game began to cry.

Karley Reynolds, a freshman, was shocked by Corey’s death.

“It’s unimaginable. It’s just an ordinary day, and then something like this happened,” she said.

But she said she’d remember Corey for his jocular personality.

“Even in the most awkward times, he’d always make jokes,” Karley said. “He’d really make us laugh if we were ever in a sad situation.”

Another freshman classmate, Joey Lasure, said he played soccer with Corey.

“He was into country music,” Joey said, “and he liked to hunt.”

Joey added that as a member of the cross-country team, he’s felt unsafe in the past when running on Price Street near the high school.

“Cars will drive past, and I’ll get a little uneasy,” Joey said.

The Harrisonville School District announced extra counselors will be available to students and staff at the middle school and high school in the coming days.

On the morning after the incident, students gathered at the flag pole on school grounds for a prayer, a moment of silence and to speak about Corey, according to Jill Filer, a spokeswoman for the district. Several youth ministers from the community also came to speak with students Wednesday.

Statement from the Turner family

“We appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers from the community. We are still in shock and our hearts are broken for both our family and (the driver’s) family because this has catastrophically changed all our lives.

“Corey was a sweet kid who always had a smile and was always respectful to others. He also wanted everyone to respect each other. This morning at the remembrance ceremony organized by Harrisonville High School students, Corey’s mom told the students to live life to the fullest because tomorrow is not a guaranteed thing.

“We hope everyone will respect our privacy during this difficult time and give us our time to grieve.”