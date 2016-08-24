Relief from afar: Cass woman will help Louisiana flood victims

At 3 a.m. Saturday morning, when most of Harrisonville will be asleep, one resident will set out in a borrowed Penske van for Louisiana.

Juanita Morgan will be bearing supplies for the displaced and downtrodden in the state, where flooding has damaged or destroyed 60,000 homes and where more than 100,000 people have registered for federal assistance so far.

Morgan drove truckloads of jeans to relief workers in Joplin after the 2011 tornado, and she sees a parallel to the flooding disaster sweeping Louisiana’s streets and homes.

“What we did for Joplin can be done for them,” Morgan said of the flood victims. “(Baton Rouge) may be 750 miles away, but it’s like it’s across town. You help people; that’s all you do.”

Morgan has made it her mission to deliver as many supplies as possible for the recovery. A call to Church and Dwight Co. yielded a large donation of cleaning supplies, she said.

But the company couldn’t transport the supplies to Louisiana, Morgan said, so she called another local business, this time R.L. Hannah & Sons Trucking. The trucking company offered a semi truck, and Harrisonville’s Bela Flor Nurseries will provide the trailer to transport the cleaning products 750 miles south to flood victims.

Morgan has also collected about 20 bags of clothing from the Harrisonville Ministerial Alliance Thrift Shop, cleaning supplies from the Family Center Farm and Home, and canned goods and children’s items from Angie’s Hot Tan Café.

She’s procured $400 in monetary donations for her trip, which she estimates will pay for the gas needed to get her borrowed Penske van full of supplies to Louisiana.

Her motivations for helping are simple: “Love thy neighbor,” she said. “By the grace of God, it isn’t us, but one day we might be them.”

In fact, one day Morgan did experience what many are dealing with as a result of the flooding. From about 2006 to 2008, she and her husband, Jim Morgan, were homeless.

When she moved to Harrisonville, she lived out of a truck, stood in line at the Ministerial Alliance Thrift Shop for bread, and when she didn’t have a car, she walked around town with resume in hand in search of work.

“It’s one thing to be down and one thing to stay down,” Morgan said, “but if you can help them up a little bit, you begin to feel it’s not hopeless.”

She and her husband have since secured jobs and bought a house near the Harrisonville Middle School, allowing them the stability to return the help they once received.

This weekend, Morgan plans to attend church at a Jimmy Swaggart Ministries worship center in Baton Rouge. Her membership in the church is a large reason why she’s decided to make the trip. Because of her membership, she knows many people in Baton Rouge and is tracking their plight on Facebook.

“Facebook posts of the damage that happened; that’s what drove me,” Morgan said.

When not worshiping, she’ll hand out supplies to families in need this weekend before driving back to Harrisonville Monday. She worked an extra shift this week in order to take Monday off, allowing her to dedicate her entire weekend to providing relief.

Among her delivery stockpile will also be six quilts made from jeans that have been cut into long strips and sewn together. Her husband, Jim Morgan, makes the quilts and other items out of denim.

On donating the six quilts to flood victims in Louisiana, the last few he has left after making other donations over the years, Jim Morgan said simply, “It’s the right thing to do.”

For more information on helping the flood victims in Louisiana, call Juanita Morgan at 816-738-1986. Morgan said additional monetary donations will be used to purchase Bibles for those who have lost theirs in the flooding. She added non-perishable food is a much-needed item.