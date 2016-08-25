Simulation educates group about the realities of poverty

Gail Cheatam waded through a throng of people to a desk. Once there, she was direct.

“Hi, my name is Eunice and I have $27 left in my budget,” Cheatam informed the woman behind the desk, initiating a request for a utility subsidy.

Cheatam was among a group of around 50 participants of a poverty simulation held by the West Central Community Action Agency last week.

The nonprofit gathered participants from Belton and surrounding cities to briefly reveal the responsibilities the poor are commonly burdened with: applying and qualifying for utility assistance, providing meals for families on limited incomes and working around restricted access to transportation.

Cheatam is a financial planner who manages clients with an average net worth of around $500,000. But inside the simulation she was 85-year-old Eunice Ussar, an impoverished elderly woman.

The exercise recreated the experience of intense poverty by tasking participants with budgeting time and scarce resources to meet their basic needs. The experience recreates the day-to-day high demands of the poor, an obstacle to breaking out of the poverty cycle. In the 10 minute sessions, participants were faced with the consuming work of survival the poor face.

“I was very taken aback,” Cheatam said in the break between the first and second sessions.

Cheatam once managed a group of restaurants in Kansas City, and was in charge of more than 300 employees. In the two decades she worked there, Cheatam said she would often hire people who didn’t have the money to fulfill the uniform standards. In those instances, Cheatam would offer to buy the clothes for her employees. She estimated 25 percent of her employees came from impoverished conditions.

While the activity mirrors some of the basic principles of a game, “poverty is not a game,” Sandy Koetting, a community service specialist, reminded the group before beginning.

Belton Mayor Jeff Davis also participated in the exercise. In a debrief after the exercise concluded, he said the experience recalled his time as a school administrator. Many of his students were living out of cars.

“Several of these kids were brilliant kids, but they didn’t get a chance to go to school,” Davis said. “They didn’t have a home.”

Citing the number of children who qualify for free and reduced lunches — about half of the entire Belton School District — Davis called poverty in the city an epidemic.

“The biggest fear I have … is that some of my friends, some of my constituents, are going through some of what we’ve done here today,” Davis said.

Grandview substitute teacher Jane Redmond said it’s not uncommon to meet homeless students in the classes she teaches.

“(Poverty) is very real for me in terms of children that I interact with daily,” she said.

In the debrief, Cheatam said the exercise revealed that the availability of resources isn’t by itself enough to lift people out of poverty, and that the work to access a necessary service can potentially create new obstacles.

“There are resources out there, but at 85 are you really going out there to get them?” Cheatam asked the group, recalling her assumed identity as a poor senior.

According to the Missouri Community Action Network’s annual state poverty report, 10.5 percent of Cass County residents lived at or below federal poverty line in 2014, a $23,850 annual income for a four-person household.

The same report states the number of Missouri households in poverty started rising in 2007 from 13 percent to its peak at 16.2 percent. It fell to 15.5 percent in 2014.