Raymore councilman resigns to spend time with family

Raymore’s Jeffrey Stevens announced he’d vacate his seat on the Raymore City Council last week.

Stevens, whose term ends April 2018, said he resigned for two reasons. He wishes to spend more time with his wife, who will retire at the end of the year, and he has ideological differences with the direction the council was heading.

The city budget made clear those ideological differences, Stevens said.

“The improvements I typically pursue are for infrastructure that promotes economic development and infrastructure maintainence,” Stevens said. “It didn't appear projects I wanted to see done were going to happen in this budget cycle, and there were various reasons for that.”

Despite differences, Stevens said he made many friends during his time on the council. But after 20 years of political involvement in various capacities, Stevens said he felt ready to resign.

“I really needed a break from it all,” Stevens said. “This was the last term for me regardless, but personal decisions accelerated the time table. You never know how long you have on this earth and I have far less in front of me than behind.”

Mike Ekey, Raymore’s communications manager, said the council will soon decide how to fill Stevens’ seat.

The most likely course will be for the council to appoint a candidate to fill Stevens’ seat until a special election can be held in April, when a new official will be elected to serve the remaining year of Stevens’ term.

Ekey said nothing has been set in motion yet by the council, but if the council chooses to appoint a community member to serve until April, there will be a two week window in which applications will be accepted, followed by a public hearing before an appointment made by the council.

Another option would be to hold a special election during the November cycle, but the deadline for putting candidates on that ballot has passed, Ekey said.

In a letter announcing Stevens’ resignation, Mayor Kris Turnbow wrote he was saddened to share the news.

“His support of the council and love of this city will be missed from our legislative body,” Turnbow wrote. “Jeff, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors and thank you profusely for all that you have done for your constituents and the city of Raymore.”