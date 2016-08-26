Whirlwinds see reason for optimism

The last few seasons, Archie hasn’t had much to brag about in football. Over the last three years the Whirlwinds combined record was 4-23.

However, there is talk around the Western Missouri Conference that this year’s team might be different.

“The kids worked really hard in the offseason,” said Archie head coach Michael Toschi. “For years we have only really had freshmen and sophomores. This year we have 15 juniors and five seniors. At the team camp in early June we looked good. At the jamboree we only gave up one touchdown.”

The preseason enthusiasm got off to a good start on Aug. 19 in the home opener against Crest Ridge. While the Whirlwinds kept it close, Archie fell short to the Cougars 16-13.

It didn’t look good for the Whirlwinds early. After giving up a touchdown to Crest Ridge on the opening drive, Archie created its own momentum and responded with a 92-yard drive.

Archie’s defense came up big later in the quarter, recovering a fumble on the Cougar 20-yard line, setting up the offense within striking distance of the lead.

With an eye on the sky, the officials suspended the game after the first quarter due to lightning. According to the lightning meter in the Whirlwind press box, the nearest strike was over 90 miles away, but the officiating crew suspended the game anyway.

“I think we were the only game who didn’t have a chance to finish the first half,” said Toschi. “We had all the momentum at that point and the suspension just killed us.”

The game resumed Saturday morning at 11:30 with a Crest Ridge momentum killing defensive stand, denying the Whirlwinds a chance to take the lead.

The Cougars took the defensive stand and turned it into a touchdown, putting a Whirlwind victory out of reach.

“Crest ridge has a nice ball team, they are well coached and hard-nosed,” Toschi said. “Our kids competed their tails off, overcame a lot of adversity in a 24-hour period, and fought until the final whistle. I am extremely proud of our team.

Quarterback Caleb Schacher was nine for 19 with a touchdown, and Kale Wheeler led the rushing attack with 65 yards on 15 carries. Wheeler also led in receiving yards, catching three balls for 45 yards.

Archie will face a much stiffer challenge tonight when the Whirlwinds travel to conference rival Midway.

“They are good a really solid football team,” said Toschi. “They are big upfront and play mistake free football.”

Midway will enter the contest having won its season opener at Osceola 36-16. Peyton Richardson rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Joe Zielinski had 103 rushing yards to lead the Vikings. Tristan Driggs had a TD catch and rushed for another score.