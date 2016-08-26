Young Panthers get off to good start

Raymore-Peculiar is picking up where it left off last softball season, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Illness and injuries hampered the Panthers last season as their young lineup struggled to an 11-16 record. This year the Panthers are younger, and they’re already dealing with the same problems as they begin this season.

“We can’t shake the injury bug and we’ve got some kids getting a late start,” Ray-Pec coach James Brown said. “So we’re working through it.”

Even with some players missing from an already green lineup, Ray-Pec still managed to get off to a good start at the season-opening Greater Kansas City Softball Tournament. After winning their pool Saturday, the Panthers played for fifth place after losing to Lee’s Summit West 6-1 and beating Oak Grove 7-4 on Monday at Adair Park in Independence.

Making the 24-team tournament’s top bracket is an encouraging sign for Brown as he tries to piece together a lineup with a host of freshmen and sophomores and only two seniors. It helps that one of those seniors is Callie Martin, a second-team all-district and all-metro player last season who has committed to Missouri. Darby Lewis, the other senior, should be a key contributor, too, but she is currently battling mononucleosis.

“We’re battling the bug a little bit but it’s a good opportunity early in the year for some of these young kids to play, too,” Brown said. “So it’s not always a bad thing.”

Ray-Pec sophomore shortstop Payton Maier is one of those young kids that Brown said is really starting to contribute. There could be as many as four freshmen in the lineup, too, including Aubrey Brown, who has also been out of action early, and pitcher Camryn Stickel, who held Lee’s Summit West to one run before the Titans collected four runs in the fifth inning.

Ray-Pec’s youngsters also helped the Panthers win both their pool play games and reach the tourney’s top bracket. They opened the tournament with a 6-4 victory over longtime rival Belton, a victory that had Brown feeling more optimistic about his team’s start and its future.

“I think when it gets down the road we’re going to be clicking pretty good,” Brown said. “I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now. I like where we’re at.”

That loss to Ray-Pec put Belton in the Silver Bracket with the other second-place finishers in pool play. It’s not a place the Pirates have been accustomed to lately. And while the Pirates lost six seniors from last year’s 21-7 district champions, second-year coach Jeff Hulse believes the Pirates still have more than enough talent to be a contender again this year.

“The well wasn’t dry, but we did lose one of the most-decorated classes in the history of our program,” Hulse said. “We lost some key players and we’ve got some serious holes to fill. But we’ve got some good young kids that have come up and accepted that challenge.”

Belton still has Madison Hunsaker, a senior pitcher who went 20-4 with a 1.08 ERA and had a.454 batting average last season. This season, Hulse again expects Hunsaker, who has committed to Missouri State, to be key to the Pirates’ success.

“She’s a difference maker for us,” Hulse said. ‘Not only in the circle, but with the bat. She’s one of the best hitters I ever coached.”

Third baseman Amelie Hall is also a returning senior starter for Belton, as are center fielder Hayley Wells and left fielder Sydney Bandy. Junior Megan Murphy is back in right field, and sophomore second baseman Macee Austin also started last year. The Pirates also have two freshmen in the starting lineup: shortstop Avery Hobson and catcher Chloe Murphy.

That lineup struggled in the opener against Ray-Pec, with the Panthers taking a 5-0 lead with the help of four unearned runs. But the Pirates settled in after that and went on to dominate their first two Silver Bracket games, beating St. Joseph Central 10-1 in the quarterfinals and routing Fort Osage 15-0 in three innings in the semifinals. The Pirates were scheduled to play Kearney Wednesday in the bracket final.

“I think we can compete,” Hulse said. “I think we could be very good if we continue to grow. These girls care for each other, they play for each other, and they have all the ingredients to be successful.”

Harrisonville and Pleasant Hill both took third in pool play and advanced to the Bronze Bracket and were to meet Wednesday in the third-place game. Harrisonville beat Truman 10-2 in the bracket quarterfinals and fell to Winnetonka 9-3 in the semifinals, while Pleasant Hill downed Park Hill 10-2 and lost to Grain Valley 4-2.