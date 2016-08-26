Panthers develop new rival in soccer

Raymore-Peculiar’s biggest rival in sports and everything else is supposed to be that purple-clad school on the other side of I-49. Panthers soccer coach Mike Williams though would beg to differ.

“They always used to say that Belton was our rivals but I have to be honest with you: I think Lee’s Summit is,” Williams said. “I think these boys get more up for a Lee’s Summit game than they do all those other games.”

It’s easy to see how Ray-Pec and Lee’s Summit have created one of the area’s better and bitter soccer rivalries. They both play in the Suburban Gold Conference, and they frequently meet in district tournament play too.

And the two teams apparently don’t care much for each other.

It can get a little chippy when the Panthers and Tigers meet on the pitch. And Monday night’s season-opener for both teams was no exception. There was enough shoving, tackling and jawing to produce four yellow cards and one red card, and enough ill will generated to fan the flames even more after Lee’s Summit claimed a 3-0 victory at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

Ray-Pec has spiced up this rivalry by pushing Lee’s Summit hard over the last two seasons, even as the Tigers went on to win a Class 4 state championship and advance to the quarterfinals. And early on in Monday’s contest, the Panthers were pushing the Tigers again.

Ray-Pec got off three good shots over the first six minutes as they kept the pressure up around Lee’s Summit’s goal, but the Panthers couldn’t get one to convert. One shot banged off the crossbar, another sailed too high and another was smothered by the Tigers’ goalkeeper.

“You know if you hit those early on, it turns into a different game,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t go in.”

Williams said the back-and-forth physical play may have taken a toll on his team even as it affected the younger Lee’s Summit squad too.

In the 19th minute, Lee’s Summit midfielder Nick Froelich was taken down in the 18-yard box and the Tigers received a penalty kick. Bailey Oelberg made the shot and gave the Tigers the lead and some needed confidence.

“We were on our heels,” Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said. “Ray-Pec is an older team, and they were really pushing us. The goal really settled us down and we started to play the ball a little bit.”

Lee’s Summit upped its lead to 2-0 when Jake Renetzky scored off a set piece, and sophomore forward Keenan Johnson added another when he angled in a low shot to the far post in the final three minutes.

With all the talent and experience the Panthers have this season, Williams couldn’t get too disappointed about Monday’s loss. Mark Poindexter, an all-state forward who scored more than 30 goals last season, is one of 12 seniors on the varsity roster. The Panthers also have another capable forward in junior Corey Prince and a solid midfielder in junior Bret Felz.

“It’s probably one of the most experienced teams and most talented teams I’ve ever had,” said Williams, who’s in his sixth season at Ray-Pec. “So it’s just a matter of what they do with their potential.”

BELTON WINS: Belton evened its record at 1-1 with a 3-0 victory over Kearney Tuesday at Kearney. Juan Garcia recorded a hat trick for the Pirates and goalkeeper Michael Wright had the shutout.

Belton opened its season with a 3-1 loss Aug. 19 at Park Hill South. Dawson Lee scored the Pirates’ goal.