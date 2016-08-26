Panthers stay focused and storm past Pirates

When lightning suspended the annual rivalry between Belton and Raymore Peculiar on Aug. Panther coach Tom Kruse began to think that it was Déjà vu all over again.

Two years ago, the same thing happened when the Panthers played at Staley. Up by seven points with a suspended quarter to play, the Panthers wilted the next day and lost 18-17.

On the other sideline, the Pirate experience was just the opposite. During his first season as Belton’s head coach, Todd Vaughn’s team drilled William Chrisman in a suspended two-day affair 48-19.

This time Ray-Pec kept enough focus to beat Belton 48-21 at Southwick Stadium in Belton. But even with Ray-Pec holding a 28-0 lead at the suspension, Kruse was taking nothing for granted.

“We will change our focus; we will attack this like it is a whole football game, not just finishing the game we just started,” Kruse said after the game was suspended. “At Staley, it was ‘hey, let’s get through a quarter’ and it didn’t happen. We are going to find a way to change that this time around.”

On Saturday, Belton used the suspension to break down the newly installed Panther offense and actually outscored Ray Pec 21-20, but it wasn’t enough.

“The delay was beneficial for us defensively,” said Vaughn. “Most of what they did, they have never done before. When they came out in some new formations it was good for us to come in and sit down and watch some film and see what we were doing wrong.”

Despite the new-found Ray-Pec offensive explosion, it was a first-quarter 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive back by Andrew Houston that pulled the momentum to the Panthers.

“Houston is a playmaker for us in the secondary,” said Kruse. “Andrew just stepped in front of it and he’s a pretty good athlete. He just outran everyone to the end zone. That definitely got us a little bit of momentum and helped put it away.”

In northern Cass County, these players see a lot of each other in the community, and Houston’s big play will give the Panthers some bragging rights, at least until next year.

“The Belton players usually talk before the game; we see them at Buffalo Wild Wings and around town,” said Houston. I’ll just let my play do the talking.”

Belton got off to a sluggish start last season, losing two of its first three games, but rebounded to finish 8-4, and advance to the Class 5, District 6 championship game.

“We have four brand-new starters on offense and we have good skill kids,” said Vaughn. “Once those offensive linemen start to gel we are going to get better.”

Noah Durham led the Panther offense with 136 yards on 13 carries. Receiver Keith Slider had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Both schools will open conference play tonight, with Belton hosting Liberty in a Suburban Blue Conference game while the Panthers will be home to face Lee’s Summit North in a Suburban Gold Conference matchup.