(Roughly) $50,000 richer after decades of lotto play

The prize was worth years of picking wrong numbers for Belton’s Ed Stevens.

The seasoned Powerball player, who has played the lottery since its inception in Missouri in the early ‘80s, learned he won $50,000 earlier this month. He matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. The prize is the third-highest payout for the Powerball game.

Stevens purchased his ticket from Belton’s Price Chopper, and he said he won with borrowed numbers from a friend — numbers he has used consistently for the last about eight years.

He borrowed the numbers after he watched his friend, who lives in Lenexa, employ them to great success at casinos’ roulette tables.

“This money is going to pay the monthly bills,” Stevens said.

After taxes were deducted, Stevens deposited $35,502 into his bank account. His wife, Margaret Stevens, quipped that with the win, her husband has simply recouped the money he’s spent on tickets through the decades.

Ed Stevens said it felt like the right time to win, after years of paying to play.

“I figure you have to get older ‘til you can win,” he said.

In terms of pot size, Ed Stevens won at the right time, as a payout increase was adopted in October 2015, which increased the third-tier prize from $10,000 to its current $50,000. Since that time, 63 people including Stevens have won the prize.

The couple did nothing particularly special to celebrate the win, but they will enjoy already planned vacations — two to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and one to Aruba — in the coming months.

During a previous visit, a bartender at a Cabo restaurant invited the Stevenses and their friends to his home for an authentic Mexican meal.

During the upcoming trip, Ed Stevens said this time he plans to treat the bartender to a meal.

