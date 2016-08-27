Muslim women in KC praise France court’s striking down burkini ban

A French court overturned a ban of burkinis yesterday in the French resort town of Villeneuve-Loubet.

The court deemed the ban an “illegal infringement on basic freedoms such as freedom to come and go, freedom of conscience and personal freedom.”

Two local Muslim women praised the ruling.

“It (France) is a free country,” said Gwen Ahmed, a treasurer at Kansas City’s Al-Inshirah’s Islamic Center.

Another member of the mosque, Aisha Sharif, called the initial burkini ban hypocritical that targeted religious coverings worn by Muslim women.

“What if someone finds the idea of women wearing thongs on a beach offensive to their faith?” Sharif said.

Though the court ruled solely on Villeneuve-Loubet’s ban of burkinis, the ruling makes illegal similar bans in some 30 other French towns that have issued similar regulations on the garment.

Villeneuve-Loubet’s mayor, Lionnel Luca, denounced the court’s ruling.

“We need to decide if we want a smiley, friendly version of Sharia law on our beaches or if we want the rules of the (French) Republic to be implemented,” Luca said, according to BBC News.

Sharif said the repeal of the ban is a step in the right direction, but potential future regulations that are similar may target the Muslim faith while ignoring others.

“The burkini ban is kind of giving mainstream Christians and Jews a pass to practice their faith without having any penalty, since there’s nothing overt on their bodies to identify their faith,” Sharif said. “It (the burkini ban) is essentially targeting the display of faith when it doesn’t look like or fit in the mainstream way of dress.”

What is a burkini?

A burkini is a full-body swimsuit that covers most of a woman’s body except her face, hands and feet.

The term conflates burqa and bikini, though a burkini is distinct from a burqa in that burkinis do not cover a woman’s face.

The burkini was invented in Australia to give Australian Muslim women the opportunity to participate more fully in Australian cultural activities.

Legislating religious attire

Marine Le Pen, a leader of the far-right National Front party in France, said the battle to quash burkinis from French beaches is not over.

In a statement, Le Pen called the court’s ruling regrettable and pushed lawmakers to extend a 2004 ban “as quickly as possible” of Muslim headscarves and other religious symbols from classrooms.

“The burkini would obviously be part of it,” said Le Pen, who is a candidate in the 2017 French presidential race.

But Ahmed advocated for women’s freedom to choose what to wear.

At the Al-Inshirah Islamic Center, for example, women are not required to wear headscarves outside the mosque, Ahmed said.

“But there are some people you will not see without a scarf,” Ahmed said. “That’s them, and I choose to maybe not wear it all the time. That’s my choice.”

Ahmed added different Muslim women wear headscarves and other religious clothing for varying reasons, but regardless of attire, acceptance of others’ faith is crucial.

“We need to be able to accept everyone’s religion,” Ahmed said.