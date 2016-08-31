Reyes Olivas waives jury trial, eligible for parole in 2035

Two years ago, the family of Katie Rios spoke about the possibility that the relative who killed her could go back to trial.

Reyes Olivas was 16 when he stabbed his 14-year-old cousin, Katie, to death while the two were home alone on a snow day. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Olivas was set to go before a jury this week for resentencing following a Supreme Court decision that ruled mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles violated the Eighth Amendment.

But rather than go before a jury, Olivas and his attorney, David Grummon, filed a waiver of sentencing by jury. And under new Missouri law written in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, Olivas will be eligible to submit a review of his sentence to a parole board after serving 25 years in prison.

Had he gone to trial, a jury theoretically could have upheld his original sentence of life without parole.

Grummon said by email that the decision to forgo a resentencing trial by jury was made in part to avoid the financial and emotional cost, in part to avoid a stiffer sentence and simply accept the stipulations of Senate bill 590. The bill passed in July and gives juveniles previously sentenced to life without parole the potential for release.

Olivas will be 41 years old when he is eligible to submit a petition to a parole board, in 2035.

“Significant among the costs and concerns we considered was making Katie’s family go through the equivalent of a new trial and having to provide new testimony,” Grummon wrote.

When eligible to file for parole, a parole board will look at mitigating factors in Olivas’ life, as outlined by the new state law.

Among those mitigating factors are a defendant’s maturity, intellectual capacity, family environment and effect of familial or peer pressure on his or her actions, where applicable.

Grummon said mitigating factors were present in Olivas’ young life, as found by a psychological evaluation that would have been presented as evidence had Olivas gone to trial.

“Those mitigating circumstances included Olivas having been a witness to, victim of, and (on at least one occasion) compelled by an adult to be a participant in violence when he was still a kid; having a chaotic and unstable home setting throughout his young life, but especially in the weeks before Katie’s death; immaturity and depression, among other diagnoses identified by the psychological evaluation,” Grummon wrote.

Katie’s mother, Monica Rios, told the Democrat two years ago that she and her family simply want justice for Katie.

“He’s not someone who deserves to be out,” Rios said in 2014 of Olivas. “I still hope he gets many, many, many years in (prison) because I don’t think he is someone we want in society.”

The Rios family did respond to a request for comment for this story.

Grummon, speaking earlier this year after one of Olivas’ court hearings, said he disagrees with Missouri law that allows trying juveniles as adults.

“They’re not adults. We don’t consider them adults legally in all kinds of other contexts,” Grummon said.

“The psychology and science is there. We know the minds of juveniles are structurally different than those of adults. I have faith that the law will catch up with science eventually. It usually lags by about 20 to 30 years.”