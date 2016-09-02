Ray-Pec doubles team starts off strong

It’s their third and final year of playing doubles together, so Felecia Cummons and Erica Cornell of Raymore-Peculiar are determined to make this girls tennis season special.

So far, they’re off to a good start.

Cummons and Cornell placed first last Friday in the Lee’s Summit North Invitational, winning the A Doubles flight in an eight-team tournament with some of the top players in the Kansas City area. That win also helped the Panthers take second place, and it helped Cummons and Cornell realize they could be a state-tournament contending duo again this season.

“We were definitely worried about this one because this has a lot of the tougher schools,” Cummons said. “To be able to get first is really good.”

Cummons, a senior, and Cornell, a junior, have been a team since Cornell’s freshman season. In that time they’ve blended into a very successful twosome, one that won district and sectional championships last season and reached the Class 2 state tournament. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses well, and that, Panthers tennis coach Ashleigh Grumke said, is what makes them so good.

“Felecia is really good at being at the baseline and she’s kind of our hard hitter,” Grumke said. “Erica’s kind of our grinder, she’s going to be running all around the court. I think it works perfectly for a doubles team because you want strengths from one person to be able to work well with the strengths of the other. They complement each other well.”

“I know that whenever they hit like a high ball, I know that’s it’s going to be hard for her to get it,” Cummons said. “And she knows that if it’s ever on the run, it’s not going to be hard for me to get it. We definitely know each other’s strengths and what makes us better.”

After beating Marissa Kramer and Lillie Bock of Lee’s Summit 8-6 in the first round, Cummons and Cornell beat O’Hara’s entry 8-2 and faced Devin Mercado-Stroup and Chloe Miller of Truman in the final.

Cummons and Cornell took a 5-1 lead in the final, but Truman battled back when the Panthers struggled to make good shots. But the Ray-Pec duo found its footing again late in the match and pulled out a 9-7 victory.

“We started making mistakes,” Cummons said. “We were trying to hit it too hard and we were trying to hit these crazy shots when we just had to get it in and be the one to hit it in the most.”

Grumke wasn’t too surprised when Cummons and Cornell started to struggle. It’s a pattern she has seen often. Sometimes they start off slow and rally, sometimes they take a big lead and let the other team battle back.

“I feel like they try to stress me out,” Grumke said. “But that’s just the way they are. They leave it all out on the court, they put their whole heart into the game and so sometimes you’re going to have bad shots. As long as they can come back from it, which I know they can, then I don’t really worry too much.”

Cummons and Cornell were part of a doubles sweep by Ray-Pec, which finished with 30 team points. Patricia Moore and Josephine Moore won B Doubles, beating Monique Murcia and Maryn White of Lee’s Summit West 8-2 in the final. Alicia Atkinson placed fifth in A singles and Sarah Scieszinski took seventh in B singles for the Panthers.

Lee’s Summit West won the team title with 37 points. Staley finished third behind the Panthers with 29 points, followed by Lee’s Summit (27), Lee’s Summit North (24), Truman (19), O’Hara (11) and Harrisonville (3).

Grumke, who is in her third season as Ray-Pec’s coach, said the Panthers’ strong showing was an indication of how much interest in girls tennis has grown during her time at the school.

“They’re hitting a ton outside of the season, and it’s really translating into when we play these opponents,” Grumke said. “Not only do we have one or two great girls, we really do have a good team as a whole.”

But next year, the Panthers will have to move on without one of them. And one formidable doubles team.

“I think they’re going to be very sad at the end of the season when it’s over, and so will I,” Grumke said.

Harrisonville’s highest finisher was Haley Sneller, who placed sixth in A Singles.