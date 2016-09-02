Ray-Pec pulls past Broncos in second half

Sometimes it takes a bad break to figure out how to win a football game.

After a muffed punt in the second quarter, the Raymore-Peculiar offense found itself in a hole, 99 yards from its own end zone. Rather than giving up hope, the Panther offense did something they haven’t done in years. They went on a six-minute, 19-play scoring drive and headed into the locker room at half up a touchdown on Lee’s Summit North.

“When we came in the locker room our kids were like ‘we think we can do this,’” said Ray-Pec coach Tom Kruse. “From that point it set the tone for the rest of the game.”

It also took away any momentum North had acquired after taking an early lead. Ray-Pec dominated the second half and cruised to a 30-7 victory in a Suburban Gold Conference game at Ray-Pec’s Panther Stadium.

Lee’s Summit North, 0-2 overall and in the conference, got off to a good start, taking a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a three-yard run by Tori Hicks. Hicks had a good night for the Broncos, rushing for 107 yards on 17 carries.

“We mixed it up well in the first half,” said North coach Jamar Mozee. “But consistency was our problem.”

The second half belonged to the Panthers, specifically Junior running back Noah Durham.

“I don’t know how many times that number 4 (Durham) carried the ball but it had to be a ton,” said Mozee. “And he did a great job.”

For the record, Durham carried the ball 26 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. According to Kruse, Durham is a player Ray-Pec can build its offense around.

“Noah is always part of our game plan,” Kruse said. “His vision and his hips are special. You just can’t coach that.”

From Durham’s perspective, it was just a matter of breaking through a few tackles before he was off to the races.

“I just thought when you look at their defense they bring everybody, so when you break through the line there is pretty much no one left,” Durham said. “If you break one tackle you have a big carry.”

Durham’s touchdown, a seven-yard run in the second quarter, gave Ray-Pec, 2-0 and 1-0, a 7-7 tie. A 5-yard TD run by Grant Ardito capped the long drive before halftime that put the Panthers up for good. Brandon Carvan scored on a 61-yard run and Trent Mitchell went in from four yards out in the third quarter, and Austin Law added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Broncos or the Panthers. This week Lee’s Summit North heads to Class 6 defending state champion Blue Springs South, while Ray-Pec heads up the road to perineal nemesis Lee’s Summit West.

“We know what’s ahead of us,” said Kruse. “The one thing about this league is that we all have to play each other. On any given night anybody can get anybody. Our goal is to stay hungry and keep getting better.”