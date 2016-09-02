Big second quarter carries Midway past Archie

From the outset, it looked like this year Archie just might have a shot at beating Midway.

The Whirlwinds opened the football game against their longtime Cass County rival with an impressive defensive stand, denying the Vikings a first down on their opening drive. When the Archie offense took the field, the Whirlwinds held the ball for six minutes, driving 76 yards and finishing with a Colby Fenton touchdown run.

In the second quarter, the Vikings awoke from their slumber and scored 22 points. Just enough for Midway to hold on to a 22-14 homecoming win.

“I felt like we could have played better, but you need to give Archie credit,” said Midway coach Larry Burchett. “I think their offense is solid and they have a good back (Kale Wheeler), with a good sized line.”

Wheeler provided the initial spark for Archie with a 61-yard run during that first drive, but it was Midway’s Peyton Richardson who ignited the Vikings’ come-from-behind effort. Richardson carried the ball 19 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Richardson’s first touchdown was a 27-yard run, and Joe Zielinski’s two-point conversion put Midway ahead to stay. Richardson then scored on a 50-yard run, and Zielinski capped the second-quarter outburst by catching a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Blake Mincks.

Wheeler scored on a 64-yard run before halftime for Archie, and the two teams battled through a scoreless second half.

“I felt like we came out a little flat, which seems to be a problem for us on homecoming,” said Burchett. “But give Archie their due. I think they are going to be competitive in all their games.”

The victory pushed the Vikings record to 2-0 and moved Midway up two spots to No. 7 in the Missouri Class 1 state rankings.

This was the second week in a row Archie, 0-2, suffered a heart-breaking loss. The Whirlwinds are much improved over last year, primarily due to a resurgence of senior leadership.

“For years we have only really had freshmen and sophomores and this year we have 15 juniors and five seniors,” said Archie coach Michael Toschi.

Today Archie will try again to notch their first win at home against Drexel, 1- 1, while Midway goes on the road to play a tough Adrian Blackhawk team.

“As far as Adrian goes,” said Burchett, “I expect it to be a typical Midway-Adrian battle.”