Harrisonville undercharged Cass Justice Center for utilities by more than $100,000

There’s bad news and worse news regarding the city of Harrisonville’s utility billing errors.

The bad news: Hibbett Sports was overcharged by $30,470 on its electric bill, dating back to 2013.

The worse news: the Cass County Justice Center, which receives utility service from Harrisonville, was undercharged between $100,000 and $150,000 on its water and sewer bill.

The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen discussed the errors at its Sept. 6 meeting but voted to wait two weeks to mull options for repaying and being repaid by the business and county, respectively.

The city does not have an established policy for correcting such issues, Mayor Brian Hasek said, so any decision the board makes will set a precedent for any future issues of a similar nature.

Finance Director Marcella McCoy said the city will not disclose the exact amount the justice center was undercharged until the county commissioners are more fully apprised of the issue.

Hibbett Sports was charged about double each month for electricity, paying $2,000 rather than $1,000, McCoy said.

Human error led to Hibbett’s overcharge, McCoy said. An inaccurate meter calculation in the system resulted in Hibbett’s bill increasing by a factor of 10.

The justice center, meanwhile, paid just the minimum charges for its sewer and water bills beginning about two years ago. That error was the result of a system error.

The city’s utility software is is provided by Incode Software. The software was not applying the center’s utility usage that was recorded by the meter to its bill.

When asked why the city didn’t catch the error sooner, McCoy said the natural variation in utility bills makes tracking all utility clients in the city difficult.

Looking to prevent the error in the future, McCoy said new parameters for notifying city employees have been set up when bills or meter readings are out of the ordinary. Now, employees reading meters around the city can receive an error message, whereas in the past error messages did not appear until the meter readings had been inputed into the billing system.

The board could potentially elect not to repay Hibbett Sports in full, and the city might not receive the total amount the justice center was undercharged.

“In no place did we say we’d refund everything back,” McCoy said.

The board has the authority to choose how far it goes back in time to reimburse Hibbett and charge the justice center.

The board discussed setting the same retroactive date in both cases.

“Our strongest recommendation is that both over and under be treated equally,” said Mike Tholen, interim city administrator. “So whatever happens we’re treating both sides the same.”

Alderman David Dickerson recommended going back 90 days to collect and reimburse the justice center and Hibbett, respectively.

McCoy recommended six months.

The errors occurred over multiple years in both cases, so Dickerson’s and McCoy’s recommendations would result in Hibbett being reimbursed a fraction of what it overpaid and the justice center repaying a fraction of the total it was undercharged.