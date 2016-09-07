Property tax increase voted down for second straight year

The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen voted for the second straight year to not raise property tax rates.

The proposed increase would have resulted in a net increase of about $6,000 in tax revenue throughout the city.

“It’s such a small amount of money,” Hasek said. “It’s a big thing to a lot of people, like people on a fixed income.”

Speaking during a public hearing portion before the levy vote, resident Les Unruh voiced his support for not raising the rates.

“If you abate taxes, you should not keep raising taxes on the citizens,” Unruh said. “Who are you trying to serve? The citizens of Harrisonville or new businesses at the expense of citizens?”

McCoy said the slight rate increase was recommended by the state auditor’s office as a result of declining property values expected in 2017 in Harrisonville. The rejected increased rate, McCoy said, would have simply maintained the city’s current funding levels in 2017.

Now, based on assessed valuation estimates, the city will lose $6,350 next year for its parks and general funds.

“Both of those funds lose operations,” McCoy said after the vote. “Park maintenance may not have as much revenue, and the general fund pays for police, streets, finance and codes enforcement.”

Alderwomen Marcia Milner, Judy Bowman and Judy Reece voted against an amendment to retain the current property tax rates, which Dickerson proposed.

“As the cost of providing services goes up yearly,” Milner said after the meeting, “we have to watch that we are generating enough to cover those costs. We would love to never have to raise taxes or utilities, but equipment breaks and roads get potholes and computers crash, and staff deserves to be compensated for the jobs they do.”