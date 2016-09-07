Family thanks Ronald McDonald House ahead of fundraiser

Thirteen-year-old Nathan Wagoner of Harrisonville has gone through 36 surgeries at Children’s Mercy Hospital and University of Kansas Hospital in the Kansas City area.

His family says the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) kept them close to their son during a devastating time in their life.

“I remember the day we were told we couldn’t stay in the pediatric intensive care unit anymore,” said Tracy Wagoner, Nathan’s father. “It was May 17, 2015. Where were we supposed to go? We lived more than an hour away so it was not an option to go home. Thank goodness RMHC was there for us. Not only were we able to stay close to Nathan, we also found comfort with other families who were also coping with very difficult times.”

For the fourth year in a row, McDonald’s is prepared to launch the biggest fundraising day of the year for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. On “Red Friday,” Sept. 9, fans can buy a special Chiefs Kingdom flag at any McDonald’s restaurant for $5. All proceeds go to RMHC-KC.

“This is easily one of my favorite days of the year,” said Ty Yano, the local owner-operator of the McDonald’s at 2101 N. Commercial St. “The families who stay at Ronald McDonald House Charities are going through the unimaginable. This is our way of supporting their incredible courage and strength.”

The Wagoners may have another stay at RMHC-KC coming up as Nathan is preparing for yet another major surgery.

This is the fourth year the McDonald’s Heart of America Co-op has partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs to raise money for RMHC-KC. Last year, this one-day event raised nearly $200,000. In total, the partnership has provided more than $300,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Kansas City.

“We are so appreciative of what McDonald’s and the Kansas City Chiefs do for us on Red Friday,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. “This effort not only raises much-needed funds to keep our three Houses open to our families, but it also shares the stories of these children and introduces new communities to why we do what we do.”