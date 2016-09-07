Belton Fall Festival will kick off with tribute to veterans

A variety of musicians will serenade festival-goers on Belton’s Main Street this weekend, but the first song will be dedicated only to veterans.

The Belton Fall Festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday, and its opening ceremony will honor active and retired members of the military. The Belton High School Choir, led by Director Brian Stuck, will sing the national anthem, and a display of military equipment will be provided by the U.S. Army.

After the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled for 5 p.m. at the main stage located at Main and Chestnut streets, a long list of musicians will take up the microphones over the two-day event, which raps up at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Mudflap Mafia, a country rock trio, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the main stage. At the same time on the community stage at Main and Herschel streets, blues and roots musician Tyler Gregory will perform.

Ken Smithers, a local video producer, will host two sessions of the Artist’s Couch Saturday, with musical guests JT Hayden and Kelsie May. On the Artist’s Couch, Smithers gives rising musicians a chance to tell viewers about themselves and sing a selection of their songs.

Other activities during the festival include a magic show; crafts; artisan, food and vendor booths; kid’s games; a silent auction; a beer garden; and hay rides by the Belton Parks Department.

The full festival is held on Main Street and is hosted by the Downtown Belton Main Street, Inc., which released a full schedule last week.

Friday, Sept. 9

4 p.m. — Festival opens. More than 120 craft, artisan, food and information vendors expected.

Main Stage (Main & Chestnut)

5 p.m. — Opening Ceremony tribute to our military. Mayor Jeff Davis will give an address.

5:15 p.m. — Belton High School Choir, Brian Stuck, director

7 p.m. — Mudflap Mafia, country rock trio

Community Stage (Main & Herschel)

7 p.m. — Tyler Gregory, blues and roots

Other Scheduled Events:

Augie G Magic, roving and both stages

6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Train rides at the Train Depot off Loop Road

Saturday, Sept. 10

9 a.m.–11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast with Chris Cakes, $6 (Eagles Parking Lot)

Main Stage

9:30 a.m. - After the Flood / Before the Fire - Southern Gospel Music

11:30 a.m. — Belton High School cheerleaders

Noon — Donna’s Dance, recital

1:30 p.m. — Steve Sterner and Sundown, folk and cover songs

4:30 p.m. — Sky Smeed and John Svoboda, country, folk, Americana and blues

7:30 p.m. — Truckstop Honeymoon

Community Stage

11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. — Train Rides at the Train Depot

Noon — Belton High School cheerleaders

12:30 p.m. — Calvary Reflection

2 p.m. — Main Street PAC — dance

3 p.m. — Belton Area Square Dancers

5 p.m. — Artist’s Couch — JT Hayden, country and Southern rock

7 p.m. — Artist’s Couch — Kelsie May, country

Other scheduled events

Augie G Magic — roving and both stages