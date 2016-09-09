Archie comes up short again against Drexel

One thing is becoming certain this year at Archie. If it is a Friday night, chances are the Whirlwinds are in a dogfight that will go down the wire.

Unfortunately, Archie has yet to win one of those fights, but they keep getting closer. Heartbreak stuck again for the Whirlwinds last Friday, as Archie fell to Drexel 22-21 at Archie. The Whirlwinds three losses this season have come by a combined 12 points.

Caleb Schacher, Kale Wheeler, and Tyler Setzer all scored touchdowns for the Whirlwinds, but it was a two-point conversion pass from Drexel quarterback Keegan Nichols to receiver Josh McCubbin on the Bobcats’ opening drive that proved to be the difference in the game.

Schacher completed five of seven passes for 78 yards passing for Archie. Wheeler led the rushing attack with 147 yards, and Setzer had three catches for 65 yards. Ryan Royster led the defense with 12 tackles and two assists.

Tonight both teams will be on the road. Drexel (2-1 overall and in the Western Missouri Conference) will travel to Osceola, while the Whirlwinds (0-3 and 0-3) face Lockwood.

MIDWAY ROLLS: Midway held Adrian to two first downs and 43 total yards of offense and rolled to a 22-0 victory at Adrian.

Adrian had only 32 rushing yards and 11 passing yards while the Vikings rolled up 271 yards on the ground and 65 through the air. Peyton Richardson had 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead the Vikings, who also got 68 yards and a TD from Tristian Driggs and 63 yards from quarterback Blake Mincks.

Mincks also threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ike Riggs.

Midway, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 1, improved to 3-0 overall and in the WEMO while Adrian fell to 1-2 and 1-1.

Midway plays at Appleton City tonight.

SHERWOOD FALLS: Sherwood is still looking for its first win after losing to Van Horn 48-22 in a Crossroads Conference game in Independence. The Marksmen will host Summit Christian Academy in their homecoming game tonight.