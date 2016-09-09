Youthful Panthers sweep Cass County meet

This year’s Raymore-Peculiar cross country team is young, but fast.

Of the Panthers’ 14 varsity runners, 11 are underclassmen. But this youth movement hasn’t seemed to slow down the Panthers at all. Both the boys and girls teams took first place at the Cass County Invitational held last Saturday at Belton High School.

“The unique thing about our team this year is that we only have two girls returning to varsity. Same thing with our boys,” said Ray-Pec head coach Jamin Swift. “We have a lot of new faces but we run pretty fast.”

Led by sophomore Miranda Dick with a winning time of 12 minutes, 38 seconds in the two-mile race, all seven runners finished within the top 11 places. The Panthers scored 15 points to beat Van Horn, the only other school with enough runners to field a team in the girls race.

Tyler Musgrave led the boys team, finishing first with a time of 10:37. The Panthers also had Caleb German place third and Marlon Williams sixth as they finished with a team score of 31. Sedalia Smith-Cotton was second with a 64.

“It looked like we had a pretty strong day,” said Swift. “The girls I knew would be good; the boys are looking much better.”

Pleasant Hill’s boys placed third with 67 points, led by Garrett Bakken’s fifth-place finish. Brayden Bonnesen placed eighth and also cracked the top for the Roosters. Haley Lamborn led the Pleasant Hill girls with a 15th-place finish.

Belton finished fourth behind Pleasant Hill with 79 points. The Pirates had Kory Snyder place fourth and Mason Funk seventh to lead the team. Bailee Strickland took third for the Pirates in the girls race.

Drexel finished seventh in the boys race, but the Bobcats were only five points behind much larger Center High School. According to assistant coach Sara Boden, the main objective for the Bobcats was to compete against bigger schools and improve individually.

“I thought we did fantastic,” said Boden “We did great as a team and our kids got good times. It was awesome that our times have improved about 30 seconds since our last meet at Cass Midway.”

Hauns Tholin’s 12 minutes flat was the best time among Drexel’s boys and placed him 29th. Brianna Greene had the Bobcat girls’ top time of 17:03.

Ray-Pec will play host to its annual invitational meet Saturday, with more than 45 area and regional teams expected to compete.