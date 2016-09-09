Titans can’t catch up with big-play Ray-Pec

In a game of big plays, Raymore-Peculiar pulled out the right one at the right time Friday night at Lee’s Summit West.

With Ray-Pec up a touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the game, wide receiver Keith Slider ran the ball to the right side in the backfield, drew the defense and lobbed the ball to Spencer Haake, who fought his way to the end zone.

The Panthers, now 3-0 and 2-0 in the Suburban Gold conference, would hold on for a 42-35 win at Titan Stadium, giving the Titans back-to-back losses and dropping them to 1-2 overall and in conference.

“We formationed them into a trips look,” Ray-Pec head coach Tom Kruse said, “ran the sweep and we knew that they would think we’re trying to run the clock and they were going to use a timeout. Both the corner and safety came up on the run, and we knew the pass would be there. You still have to execute it. I give our kids a lot of credit, (Slider) had a lot of time, and then he made a great pass. We (caught) it and finished it. Big, big win for us.”

“That last play was certainly a shock,” said West head coach Vinny Careswell, whos team battled back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit. “That was well played by Coach Kruse.”

The game, however, was by no means over at that point, especially since the Titans had just scored a minute earlier on a 57-yard catch-and-run from Cole Taylor to Mario Goodrich. Taylor threw for 328 yards and four TDs, two each to Goodrich and Zach Shanholtzer.

Taylor and Goodrich connected again down the seam with 1:04 left for a 23-yard touchdown to pull West to within 42-35, but the Panthers recovered the onside kick and ran the clock out.

“I’m proud of our boys,” Careswell said. “There were several times in that game that we could have folded the tent and just laid down, and they didn’t. They fought back, gave us an opportunity to win.”

Ray-Pec got off to a good start with a screen pass from Grant Ardito to Trent Mitchell that went 67 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The Panthers added to it with two short touchdown runs from Noah Durham and Mitchell to go up 21-0 in the second quarter.

The Panther defense came up with several key stops. Despite giving up nine inches to receiver Elijah Childs, Andrew Houston came away with an interception in the end zone right after Isaiah Childs recovered an Ardito fumble that put the Titans on the Panthers’ 9.

Nick Cook picked off two more Taylor passes—one in the second quarter and one in the first series of the third.

“Nick Cook, our free safety, he’s been so solid all season,” Kruse said. “He’s such a good open field tackler. But the two picks he made tonight, they were great catches. I mean great catches—laid out on both of them.”

Despite being down all game, the Titans never gave up.

Stopping the bleeding, Taylor found Zach Shanholtzer across the middle for an 80-yard score a few minutes later.

Responding to a scoring drive by the Panthers capped off by an Ardito run, Goodrich took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to cut the deficit to 28-14.

Confusion on defense left Shanholtzer all by himself in the end zone and the Titans pulled to within 28-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

With just under four minutes left and the Panthers in kill-the-clock mode, Ryan Downey busted out with a 39-yard run to put Ray-Pec up 35-21.

But with the Titans’ explosiveness, it was still not over.

“Obviously there are some things we’ve got to fix,” Careswell said. “Any time you get 42 points put on you, there are some things that you’ve got to look at, and we’ll do that. Our coaches, I thought, put us in a position, even with the negative that happened, to possibly win this.”