Panthers put an end to Tigers’ long streak

The last time Raymore-Peculiar beat Lee’s Summit in soccer, the seniors on the squads were in the eighth grade and the sophomores in sixth.

On Tuesday night, Ray-Pec ended that streak that dated back to 2012 with two first-half goals in a 2-1 win at Panthers Stadium.

“We always have this tendency to play really, really, well and go up one or two,” said Ray-Pec head coach Mike Williams, “and they always find a way, quality teams do, they claw their way back and they win.

“This year we’re trying to work on composure a little bit more, and guys are having a little bit more confidence in their play, and I think that kind of helped us in the end.”

Lee’s Summit, 4-1 on the season and in Suburban Gold Conference play, won all three games last year by a goal, including one in overtime, and opened the season beating the Panthers 3-0 at home.

“We don’t like losing,” said Tigers’ head coach Dave Wiebenga, “but it’s part of the maturing process. They came out and hit us in the mouth in the first half, and we didn’t respond very well. In the second half, we played more like ourselves and controlled a big portion of the second half and got the goal and knocked on the door a few more times.”

The Panthers, now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference, came out on the attack from the get-go, with a couple of good chances in the first 10 minutes, putting Tiger goalkeeper Austin Hardy to the test early.

They finally got through in the 28th minute.

Mark Poindexter chased a ball down on the end line and crossed it in, taking a deflection off the leg off Lee’s Summit’s Collin Kay. That made it hard for Hardy to read, and Shawn McDonald tapped it in uncontested.

Lee’s Summit failed to get a shot on target in the first half as Ray-Pec dominated play and doubled its lead in the 33rd minute.

“Our shape has been working very well for us, and we’ve got a lot of quality seniors,” Williams said. “We’re stacked. We’ve got a lot of kids that can put the ball in the back of the net. We’re heavy with experience. I don’t know a single guy on the team that can’t shoot as of right now.”

Corey Prince dribbled the ball across the middle to his left without a Tiger defender pressuring him and slotted the left-footed shot inside the far post for a 2-0 lead.

“The second goal was, yeah, lack of pressure,” Wiebenga said. “In this game, at this level, you can’t have lack of pressure. That costs goals.”

Coming out of the break, the Tigers started to turn the tide. Bailey Oelberg hit a half volley wide, then a volley from a throw in on frame, the Tigers’ first shot on goal, in the 52nd minute.

Five minutes later, they cut the lead in half as Robert Lopez hit a shot with the top of his foot into the upper corner.

“Our intensity was a lot better (in the second half),” said Wiebenga. “We sorted out our marking in the midfield a little better. We’re still trying to figure out that varsity experience, getting these guys up to speed.”

McDonald almost added a third goal for the Panthers in the 71st minute, sending a shot that spun off goalkeeper Lucas Carter’s hands. Carter had to scramble and pick up the ball off the line to keep the Tigers’ chances alive.

But Lee’s Summit couldn’t get another goal to try to keep the nine-game winning streak over the Panthers going.

“I think boys are getting to see that they are quality players,” Williams said, “they can play with the Lee’s Summits and the big-time schools. And I think confidence is key. They have all that confidence in the world and they know they can play.”