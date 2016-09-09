Wildcats continue early season roll

Harrisonville senior Brandon Eickhorst waited a long time for an opportunity to lead the Wildcats’ offense. For two years he was the backup quarterback behind Chance Chamberlain. This year the team is his, and the results are worth the wait.

Harrisonville is now 3-0 with Eickhorst in control after leading the Wildcats to a 28-7 victory over Pittsburg (Kan.) last Friday night at Memorial Stadium. After beating the longtime Kansas Class 5A power, the Wildcats also find themselves No. 2 in the latest Class 4 state rankings.

Not bad for a kid who spent his junior year catching passes.

“Brandon played receiver for us last year because he he’s a pretty good athlete and was too good to leave on the sideline,” said Harrisonville head coach Brent Maxwell. “He has accepted that challenge and continues to improve each week.”

For a guy who has played quarterback his entire life, Eickhorst said the temporary adjustment to receiver wasn’t so bad.

“Last year when I was on the field I used to think like a quarterback all the time,” said Eickhorst. “You know all the plays and it was just like having two quarterbacks in the game.”

On opening night Eickhorst and the Wildcats drilled St. Joseph Benton 42-7 in a game that was over even before lightning interrupted the first half. On Benton’s first drive defensive back Joe Snook intercepted a swing pass and took it to the end zone, setting the tone for the blowout.

Two weeks ago Harrisonville beat Savannah on a rain soaked field in a game that again was delayed due to weather, and came home with a 22 – 0 win.

“The first couple weeks were kind of different with the wind and the weather so we really didn’t have a great gage of where we were,” said Maxwell.

Harrisonville hosted Pittsburg in perfect conditions last Friday but the Wildcats faced a new challenge: not having the lead.

Pittsburg opened the game with a 68-yard scoring drive, leaving Harrisonville behind for the first time this season. Eickhorst and the offense responded with a 68-yard drive of their own, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Morgan Selemaea.

From that point on, Harrisonville’s undersized but quick defense took over and forced six turnovers, with the offense converting three of those into touchdowns. Isaiah Patrick scored two touchdowns on runs of four and seven yards in the second quarter, and Eickhorst scored on a 7-yard run in the third.

“We are not real big so we are going to have to go out there and do some different things on that side of the ball,” said Maxwell. “Our defensive coordinator does a tremendous job putting the kids in places where they can be successful and our kids just go out and execute.”

The Wildcats have one more tough test before they enter the MRVC West conference play. Tonight Harrisonville heads north to face Platte County for one more tough test before starting Missouri River Valley Conference West play. Platte County, 2-1, is ranked No. 6 in Class 4.

After three decisive wins, even Maxwell has started to ponder the potential of this Wildcat team.

“Is it the best yet? I don’t know,” said Maxwell. “Do we have the potential to be pretty good? I think so, but it’s still early and we have some things to work on.”