Chicks bunt, blast way past Wildcats

When rivals meet, sometimes the game plans are unpredictable.

Pleasant Hill softball coach Christy Reeves’ plan to beat Harrisonville was to have every hitter attempt a bunt the first time through the lineup. Sounds crazy, but it worked.

Pleasant Hill scored five runs in those first two innings, and the Chicks went on to a 16-2 taming of the Wildcats on Tuesday in Harrisonville.

“We had a plan,” said Reeves. “All my girls had to bunt; we had to work on things to better ourselves and improve our game in multiple ways. We know we can hit the long ball; we just need to make sure we can do the small ball either way.”

Yes, Pleasant Hill can hit the long ball. In the fourth inning, junior Mariah Thompson popped a three run homer, followed by a solo shot bomb by senior Donna Borer.

“I saw Mariah hit one ahead of me, so I thought I’d see if I could do it to,” said Borer.

As bad as the loss was for Harrisonville, it was still an improvement over the last time the Wildcats faced the Chicks. This game went the distance. On Aug. 24 at the Greater Kansas City Tournament, Pleasant Hill spread the Wildcats 14-3 in five innings.

Harrisonville coach Dave Hix has an inexperienced team this season, and he expects the Wildcats to take some lumps.

“We are young in the circle and behind the plate,” said Hix. “We have got to get more experience and we will fight through this. I think we did a better job pitching early and putting the ball in play better. It’s a process and nothing means anything until the first of October anyway.”

Harrisonville’s record fell to 2-6, while the Chicks rose above .500 to 5-4.