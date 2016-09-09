From source to sea: paddler seeks tranquility, connections on Missouri River

Links to both donation pages can be found on Laurie’s website, Avoidingbarges.com .

“I think the meaning of this trip with my mother will grow a lot more in time,” Laurie said.

Laurie-Nicoll’s goal is to raise as many dollars as miles that her son paddles for bladder cancer research. Laurie has also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his trip, but after it eclipses $5,000, he’ll donate any additional funds to research as well.

“I guess the takeaway is I’m a lot stronger than I think and to not sweat the small stuff,” she said.

Despite the tribulations of the trip — the lack of plumbing, designated campsites most nights, electricity, home-cooked meals, beds, air conditioning and all the other trappings of modern life — Laurie-Nicoll said it refreshed her perspective on life.

“This trip helped me to stay positive and to also share with other stage 4 cancer people that … it’s not really an immediate death sentence anymore,” Laurie-Nicoll said.

Still, the journey provided memories for mother and son — an invaluable treasure as Laurie-Nicoll continues to fight for her life. In a phone conversation, she said she hoped to be among the 10 percent of Stage IV bladder cancer patients who live beyond five years.

The journey was far from idyllic. The weather caused stress. Laurie-Nicoll had difficulty sleeping. The sun bore down.

They met up in May, about one month after Laurie set out, in Helena, Mont. Her doctors signed off on the trip, which lasted 20 days as they paddled across the state.

“The trauma to her abdomen and chemo on top of that was really hard for her,” Laurie said. “We knew the chances of her being around in a year were pretty slim, so we decided we’d do this paddling trip.”

Laurie embarked on the journey in part for his mother, Leslie Laurie-Nicoll, and to raise money for research for bladder cancer, which she was diagnosed with in late 2014.

The sound of a river’s flow — when not drowned out by urbanity’s irregular crescendo of honks, blasts, shouts and machinery — has a certain restorative quality.

More subtle than ocean waves and more predictable than raindrops, a river’s unbroken swishing can be both therapeutic and soporific.

The Willamette River, in Oregon, could be heard through my childhood bedroom’s window in winters when the rainy season swelled the river, causing it to rise perhaps 10 or 15 vertical feet, bringing it that much closer to my ears.

Every March, after half a year of rain, my sister and I would take a ceremonial leap into its frigid waters. In summers, the two of us and the dog would canoe along its banks, across its breadth and among its sandbars and agate-harboring islands — the largest of which was perhaps as long as a fairly skinny barge but, to us kids, seemed gargantuan and deserving of the unrivaled moniker we ascribed it: “The Island.”

This former riparian lifestyle is what drew me to a complete stranger who set out this April to canoe the entire length of the Missouri River, from its source on the slopes of Mount Jefferson in western Montana — 9,000 feet above sea level, requiring snowshoes and 45 miles of walking before the trickle became a stream deep enough to paddle in — through its confluence with the Mississippi River, all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

Kris Laurie embarked on the 3,745-mile journey, farther than a cross-country road trip, with only a few paddles and the river’s fickle current to propel him, setting out with only those supplies that could fit in a 16-foot Mad River canoe.

His beard is scraggly, his hair is disheveled. He makes it to Kansas City on Aug. 26, nearly four months after embarking. He’s accompanied by his girlfriend, Korrin Bishop, who joined him in Omaha.

Bishop and I, at different times, had the same roommate while attending the University of Oregon. Bishop’s Facebook page is what led me to discover Laurie’s trip.

If all goes well, Laurie, 32, will be just the eighth person to complete the trip, and the first to do so in a canoe rather than a kayak.

The longest canoe trip I’ve ever undertaken was only seven hours. I remember feeling nauseous from the sun, and the friend with whom I paddled was shades of red for at least a week.

Sun exposure is one of the first things that pops into my mind when I first meet Laurie. His burns — most noticeable on his hands and nose — aren’t the typical red. They’re maroon, mixed as they are with his darkly tanned skin.

“The sun has been a constant battle,” Laurie would later say.

He’ll also tell me how he hopes no long-term health issues crop up as a result of his trip.

How Laurie got here, more than halfway to the sea, is a winding tale whose source is difficult to pinpoint, much like the Missouri River itself.

The timing was right, professionally. He’d worked for five years as a seasonal park ranger for the National Park Service before ending his career there in February. He’d long harbored a desire to make such a trip, and he found himself with an employment status that finally gave him a chance to pursue it.

Laurie has been pleasantly surprised by the willingness of friends and family members to join him for stretches of his journey. When he hits the Gulf of Mexico sometime in October, 11 people, including his mother, father and me, will have joined him in the canoe.

Fear of the river

Despite the memories he’s making with friends and family who are joining him intermittently along the way, he’s felt crestfallen at times by the state of the river. He’s noticed the pollution accruing more as he paddles farther and farther downstream.

I joined Laurie in the canoe for perhaps the shortest stretch of paddling among his guests. Between interview questions and photos, we paddled from Kaw Point, in Kansas City, Kan., to just past the Interstate 435 bridge, the stretch that flows right along the northern edge of downtown Kansas City.

Along the way I mentioned that, when paddling past the city, the tranquil sound of the river can only be heard occasionally, halfway between the bridges where cars’ tires thrum or trains blast past.

“I think it’s a shame that I just paddled past this gigantic urban area and did not see a fisherman,” Laurie said. “I did not see a kayaker. The only thing we saw on the river is a dredge.”

Laurie said he’s gotten the impression that people in this part of the country are afraid of the river for varying reasons — its lack of cleanliness and its current perhaps chiefly among them.

Steve Schnarr is a program manager for the Missouri River Relief group, a nonprofit aimed at reconnecting people to the longest American river and the fourth-longest in the world.

Schnarr validated Laurie’s passing observation: the river is largely ignored in Kansas City.

“The bigger the community, the more people aren’t aware it even exists,” Schnarr said. “Kansas City is the prime example.”

Schnarr’s group organizes multiple river cleanups throughout the year. When he’s in Kansas City, volunteers wonder aloud if the river is a lake or mistakenly call it the Mississippi.

The surrounding communities, like Lee’s Summit, can also play a role in the health of the Missouri River, Schnarr said.

“In Lee’s Summit, if you toss a water bottle out of the car window, or a cigarette butt, or leftovers from lunch ... it’s going to end up in the Missouri,” Schnarr said.

“That’s a tough problem to solve, but it all starts with these smaller communities.”

Buddy and Valerie Mangine chose to take their children to swim at Longview Lake west of Lee’s Summit on a recent weekend.

The Missouri River, Buddy Mangine said, is recognized far and wide for its pollution. And the current also deters people.

Kiera Williams of Lee’s Summit was also enjoying the sandy beach at Longview Lake. And she also expressed fear of the Missouri’s current.

Kali Williams of Independence said she lives closer to the Missouri than to Longview Lake, but she chooses the lake for its attractive beach, volleyball net and safe swimming area, cordoned off by buoys.

An unsavory past

The Missouri is still working to shed remnants of an unsavory history, Schnarr said. Stockyards of the last century once lined the West Bottoms, surrounding the mouth of the Kansas River. A certain four-letter word, Schnarr said, was everywhere.

“All that got dumped into the river. Nowadays we have landfills, but for many years, Kansas City just bulldozed stuff into the river,” Schnarr said.

Residents and their parents and grandparents considered the river “that terrible place you never want to go,” full of trash and cow manure, he said.

More recently, it’s common that aging wastewater treatment plants leak sewage into the river, in a process called combined sewer overflow.

Kansas City Water Services is in its sixth year of a 25-year, $4.5 billion overflow control plan, an effort to reduce the amount of sewage overflow that leaks into the river, which often occurs during and after rains.

The program, mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency, is a broad endeavor that cities across the region are undertaking. Kansas City’s Water Services calls it the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history.

But some may argue the overflow plan is long overdue. Some of Kansas City’s sewer systems are as old as 1863.

Bishop, Laurie’s girlfriend, said a cleanup effort is also underway in D.C. on the Anacostia River, a tributary of the Potomac, where sewage has long been dumped.

She kayaks on the river, but not after it rains, when the runoff flushes out drainage pipes.

The Missouri River Relief maintains an interactive map that charts where solid waste and trash is found along the river. Based on 2006 data, the stretch of the river that passes by downtown — the short stretch in which I joined Laurie in the canoe — was given the worst ranking, for its accumulation of scrap metal that had been dumped along the bank.

The level of trash “skyrockets” in Kansas City, Schnarr said, “merely because of the number of people in Kansas City. It’s not because Kansas City people are dirtier.”

The interactive map can be found at megascout.riverrelief.org.

Work by groups like Missouri River Relief shows those in Kansas City are invested in rehabilitating the river, too. The group’s next cleanup date is Oct. 1 at Kaw Point.

Paddler finds goal in river’s depths

Laurie’s trip has helped him to identify a new career goal: He plans to focus on waterway issues when he goes back to school next year to study natural resource management.

He also noted the surprising lack of any type of commercial attractions even tangentially capitalizing on the river, something that is unfathomable along many rivers in, for example, my home state of Oregon.

“It’s an incredible resource that is treated more like a sewer,” Laurie said.

In the canoe, he mentioned indicator species such as the manatee in the Everglades that serve as a means to diagnose the overall health of an ecosystem.

“I wonder about the parallel between the health of our river systems and the health of us,” Laurie said. “There are still some beautiful wild sections … but my growing impression is that things are maybe not in the best shape.”

Though he did commend the Missouri River Relief group for its dedication to the river.

But a challenge to any sort of widespread cleanup, Laurie said, is the border-hopping nature of the river. It flows so many thousands of miles, meandering its way across city, county and state jurisdictions. Outside of federal mandates, a cleanup taken up by local governments would require a feat of modern political compromise, not to mention environmentalism, which in the current atmosphere feels like an implacable barrier.

“Pioneering outdoorsmen, I think, would be appalled at what some of this has become,” Laurie said. “I hope that the river is in better health in another 100 years, but it’s going to require more and stricter control.”

When he said this, I was reminded of one of the final paragraphs of “The Great Gatsby,” in which F. Scott Fitzgerald writes:

“And as the moon rose higher the inessential houses began to melt away until gradually I became aware of the old island here that flowered once for Dutch sailors’ eyes — a fresh, green breast of the new world. Its vanished trees, the trees that had made way for Gatsby’s house, had once pandered in whispers to the last and greatest of all human dreams; for a transitory enchanted moment man must have held his breath in the presence of this continent … face to face for the last time in history with something commensurate to his capacity for wonder.”

A place for creativity

Laurie started a blog to chronicle his journey, which meant writing for the first time for a broad audience.

But one goal of the trip was to revel in solitude and seek inspiration for creativity.

“It wouldn’t break my heart if I had to go longer distances with no cell coverage,” he said.

The irony is not lost on him that the first time he’s taken to social media to broadcast his thoughts is while on a trip meant in part as an escape from such connectedness.

His publishing efforts, though, have not been in vain.

“There are so many people who can’t do this trip for so many reasons, and they get to follow along,” Laurie said. “There is definitely a community of people interested in this.”

People like Jeff Koenigs, who lives near Kaw Point in Kansas City, Kan.

Koenigs met Laurie and Bishop when they arrived in the city, bringing ribs for the weary couple and a Chevy to store Laurie’s canoe over the weekend, when the paddling couple spent a few more days together on land before Bishop flew back to her home in D.C.

Koenigs said he wanted to help Laurie because he was drawn to the epic nature of the journey.

“He’s coming right through my backyard,” Koenigs said. “The least we could do is give him a little barbecue.”

Laurie has met other fast friends like Koenigs on the river. He recalled a fence installer in South Dakota, “a hard-working dude.

“I would’ve thought he would be more critical of me not working for six months, not contributing to society,” Laurie said. “But he took a real interest in my story and invited me for dinner.”

From making new bonds, to strengthening ties with family and friends, a trip in which solitude is explored in great depths has also brought him closer to others.

His mother was the second to join him in the canoe. Laurie said she was there for the prettiest stretch of the trip, through Montana’s Gates of the Mountains and its idyllic fjords. They entered at dusk and settled for the night on the bank, at what Laurie later described in his blog as the best campsite of the trip so far.

When he reaches New Orleans next month, a few miles from his journey’s culmination, his father will join Laurie to paddle with him through the estuary, into the sea.