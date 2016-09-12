Utility error missed by city, county for two years

A commercial customer will be charged $125 for a electric meter inspection. If the meter has an average error of more than 2 percent, no charge will be assessed.

A commercial customer will be charged $50 for a water meter inspection. If the meter has an average error of more than 4 percent, no charge will be assessed.

These policies do not apply to meters that have been damaged, whether by accident or otherwise.

Similarly, the charge for an electric meter inspection is $40, but if an average error of 2 percent or more is found, no charge will be assessed and the meter will be fixed or replaced.

Residents can request their water meter be tested for $15. Any meter found to have an average error of more than 4 percent will be fixed or replaced at no charge to the resident.

The city of Harrisonville currently has policies for customer-requested inspections of utility meters. The policies delineate what residents and commercial tenants will be charged to have their meters inspected for potential malfunctioning.

The billing errors that led to a six-figure undercharge for utilities at the justice center was missed on account statements by multiple departments for two years.

The error, which allowed the justice center to pay about $25 per month in minimum charges for water and sewer services provided by the city of Harrisonville, resulted from the simultaneous malfunction of meters at the justice center and software at the city.

The error was discovered earlier this summer, around the same time that Hibbett Sports requested an inspection after the company said its Harrisonville location was being charged significantly more for electricity than other regional locations.

Hibbett was overcharged by $30,470 since the store’s opening in 2013. Human error led to the overcharge, according to Harrisonville’s Finance Director Marcella McCoy.

Hibbett Sports did not return multiple requests for comment.

The Harrisonville Board of Aldermen is considering how much it will repay Hibbett and how much it will bill Cass County for undercharging due to the utility errors.

The board’s decision will set new policy for remedying future utility errors of a similar nature.

Harrisonville Mayor Brian Hasek said he believes repaying Hibbett in full is the right thing to do.

“But we have to have a limit,” Hasek said, referring to how far back the board will go to retroactively charge the county and credit Hibbett.

What that limit is, Hasek said, is still up for debate by the board.

Former city attorney Steve Mauer, though, said the city could legally decline to repay Hibbett in full and decline to charge the county the full $100,000-plus it was charged, under legal precedent known as the voluntary payment doctrine.

Mauer said he’s aware of no liability that would compel the city to give any of the money back.

Private utility companies are regulated by the Public Service Commission, but Harrisonville and other public utility providers are not, Mauer said.

“Thus the city makes its own rules and regulations,” he said.

The voluntary payment doctrine was established in 1802, when a plaintiff argued he had been overcharged for insurance on a ship.

The court ruled that “money having been paid with full knowledge, or with full means of knowledge of all circumstances, could not now be recovered back again.”

Mauer said the doctrine is also applied to taxes. Unless a person submitting payment does so under protest, that person surrenders the right to make a claim on the money in the future.

Hasek said of the doctrine: “I don’t believe that’s right. ... The overpayment is not the city’s money, and the underpayment should be the city’s money.”

Some courts have ruled payments for necessities are exempt from the doctrine and can be recouped, such as a 1981 ruling allowing repayment for telephone service charges.

Alderwoman Judy Bowman called for repaying Hibbett in full and charging Cass County the full amount it was undercharged, to be paid over a multi-year period.

“This is an unfortunate error, but I believe full credits and payments are the right and responsible way to handle it,” Bowman said.

Error overlooked

Beginning with the June 2014 bill statement sent by the city to Cass County, the justice center’s water consumption was erroneously listed as zero. The county was charged about $25 on each monthly statement for about two years.

Auditor Ryan Wescoat, who came into office in January 2015, said the natural fluctuation of utility bills is partly to blame for his department overlooking the missing charges.

McCoy added that, on Harrisonville’s end, “we can’t review 4,500 bills. You can’t look at every one of them.”

The bill statements include charges for other county buildings, including two barns and the old courthouse on the square. The justice center is by far the most expensive in terms of utility costs; its electric bill cost about $30,000 in June and about $20,000 in January.

The bills are initially received by the auditor’s office. A deputy auditor signs the bills and records their amounts into a computer system before they are sent to the commissioners for approval. The bills return to the auditor’s office to be signed off for payment and then they reach the treasurer’s office, where a check is written to pay the utility charges at the two barns, old courthouse and justice center.

Derek Moorhead, chief deputy auditor in Wescoat’s office, signed off on several utility bills that contained the erroneous no charge for water and sewer at the justice center.

“I would not have looked at that detail unless something drew my attention to that detail,” Moorhead said. “It’s not a needle in a haystack, but when I’m looking at things, I’m paying attention to ... deviations, huge spikes and huge dips. If on a particular sub-account the city of Harrisonville thought there was no charge, that would not in and of itself make us stop and go, ‘Why?’”

The city of Harrisonville spotted the error in June of this year.

Presiding Commissioner Jeff Cox pointed pointed to a spike in electric charges around the same time the water and sewer error began two years ago, which he said may be a reason the undercharge was missed.

The electricity spike occurred when a county-owned generator was shut off at the justice center, forcing the county to rely more on city-supplied electricity.

“When water and sewer was lower, it might have been a perfect storm with electricity going higher,” Cox said.

Cox added that if the county is asked to repay the funds over a period of time, it would “lessen the budgetary affect.”

But if the city asks for the full undercharged amount in one lump sum, “it would likely require a budget amendment from the county’s emergency fund.”

Hasek said he is looking to the Public Service Commission, which regulates privately owned utility providers, for guidance.

The Commission, he said, calls for allowing twice the amount of time to pay back for an undercharge than the period in which the undercharge took place. In this case, such a policy would give the county about four years to repay the city.

Cox said that as part of its own review process, an attorney representing the county will perform a legal review of the statutes involved.

“Nobody is trying to hide anything,” Hasek said. “I want to be sure people feel comfortable. ... We just want to be sure people feel that they’re being treated fairly.