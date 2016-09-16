Drexel plans celebration for 50 years of football

Drexel High School will celebrate 50 years of football with a ceremony Sept. 23 before the Bobcats home game against Rich Hill.

The ceremony will start at 6:45 p.m. on Gratton Field. The celebration will feature a recognition of all players, teams, coaches and cheerleaders that have comprised the last 50 years of Drexel football. Anyone who has played football at Drexel or participated in the program as a coach, cheerleader, mascot, water boy or stat girl is invited to be a part of the ceremony.

The Drexel Booster Club will be selling T-shirts to commemorate the special event along with walking tacos. A classroom will also be provided for the various generations to meet and recall their favorite football memories.

Anyone interested in being included in the ceremony should contact Tesa Deel by emailing her at threedee@fairpoint.net.