Rockhurst shuts down Panthers

In the end, Raymore-Peculiar’s 21-0 loss to Rockhurst last Friday night boiled down to one inescapable conclusion: the Hawklets are just that much better.

What was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the last two unbeaten Class 6 teams in the metro area turned into a mismatch, one more lopsided than the final score would indicate. Ray-Pec’s offense could never get going, and its defense could do little to stop the Hawklets’ well-balanced attack.

“They’re a good football team, that’s why they’re who they are,” Ray-Pec coach Tom Kruse said. “But we’ve got to close that gap and hopefully get a chance to see them again.”

Ray-Pec, 3-1, appeared to close that gap last season when it beat Rockhurst 24-21 in a district playoff game. But that was a Hawklet team that finished an uncharacteristic 4-6 last season. This Rockhurst team is already 4-0 and in possession of a lockdown defense good enough to hold Ray-Pec to 112 total yards of offense. The Panthers managed just nine first downs and couldn’t cross midfield until the second half.

“The speed that they played at was different than I thought we were going to see,” Kruse said. “It maybe because the teams that we watched them against on film were pretty good football teams. We didn’t have guys open, and we did we didn’t have the time to get it to them.”

Ray-Pec defensive lineman Anthony Payne, a senior committed to play at Kansas State next season, said the Panthers struggled to deal with Rockhurst’s size and athleticism up front most of the game.

“They’re a very talented team,” Payne said. “They’re very physical, they’re very crisp in what they do and they’re not going to beat themselves.”

Rockhurst though had its own problems in the first quarter, when its first two drives ended with turnovers deep in Panther territory. The Hawklets’ first possession ended when linebacker Zach Sorrells scooped up a fumble on Ray-Pec’s 30-yard line. They made it to the Ray-Pec 15 when Andrew Houston intercepted a pass to end the second one.

But Ray-Pec went four and out after each stop, and the Hawklets’ next possession ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chance May to Chris Teahan. May threw another TD pass, a 41-yarder to Ross Elder, before the end of the first half for a 14-0 lead.

“We did enough things in the first half to keep us in it,” Kruse said. “But defensively we weren’t great; they turned the ball over. And then offensively we could get nothing in our running game.”

The trend would continue in the second half, although the Panthers did manage their first extended drive. Ray-Pec marched 15 plays down to the Rockhurst 22 early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back penalties for holding and an ineligible receiver downfield pushed the Panthers back to the 39 and forced them to punt.

After holding the Panthers to another four-and-out, Rockhurst put the game away with a 16-yard TD run by Michael Johnson with 5:19 to play.

“I think mentally (the stalled drive) probably did drain us a little bit,” Kruse said. “That was definitely disappointing. It could have made it 14-7 at the time and you never know.”

Instead, Ray-Pec would suffer its first loss of the season, and Kruse would quickly turn his attention to tonight’s homecoming contest against St. Joseph Central. Closing that talent gap between his team and Rockhurst also was on his mind.

He’s convinced the Panthers don’t have that far to go.

“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about,” Kruse said. “We’re within (a short) distance of them and we know that.”