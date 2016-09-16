Runners slop their way through Ray-Pec meet

There’s only so much you can do after an evening of heavy rain turns a cross country course into a 5-kilometer Slip ‘N Slide. And Raymore-Peculiar coach Jamin Swift and a whole crew of Panthers did all they could to get the course into shape for last Saturday’s Ray-Pec Invitational.

The pounding feet of nearly 1,400 runners from 35 schools turned the course into a slick and muddy mess, one so bad that some teams decided not to chance any slide-induced injuries. But at no time did Swift ever think about scrapping the Panthers’ annual big meet.

After all, the kids kind of like the muck.

“It’s about the muddiest I’ve ever seen the course,” Swift said. “Kids are having a lot of fun running in the mud today and in the end that’s all that counts.”

Ray-Pec’s Tyler Musgrave overcame the sloppy conditions to finish second in the boys race. Musgrave, a senior, crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 1.10 seconds, just behind Jackson Schwartz of Jefferson City.

That’s a slow time for Musgrave. But considering he almost lost his footing around the treacherous turns on the “Panther Island” segment of the course, he wasn’t about to complain. Conditions got so bad on this stretch, which also includes two wooden bridges that became very slick, that it was closed off for the day’s final two races.

“We were slipping. I skidded on one turn,” Musgrave said. “I don’t remember it ever being that bad.”

Musgrave led the Panthers to a sixth-place finish in the 15-team Large School boys competition. Despite missing No. 2 and No. 3 runners Mark Poindexter and Caleb German, who were taking the ACT test, Ray-Pec still came in with a team score of 192 points.

“Sixth place finish missing our No. 2 and No. 3 guys is still a pretty good day,” Swift said.

It was also a good day for Ray-Pec’s girls, who finished fourth among the large schools with 102 points. Sophomore Miranda Dick placed second in 20:15, just eight seconds behind Lily Strauss of Blue Valley (Kan.) North. Marissa Dick finished fifth and Laurana Mitchell was 18th.

Belton’s boys finished 11th among the large schools, with Race Snyder finishing 25th and Mason Funk 28th to lead the Pirates. Pirates sophomore Bailee Strickland took 22nd in the girls race.

Harrisonville’s Kaylee Harp placed fifth among the Small School Girls runners, and Skye Parker was 39th and Julia Yoder 49th. The Wildcats’ Caleb Eddy placed 58th and Caleb Dryer 65th among Small School boys.

After the meet ended with the shortened junior varsity girls and freshmen boys races, Swift faced the daunting task of getting the course back in shape. He has until Oct. 1, when the Panthers play host to the KC Metro Meet.

“We’re going to have to get some serious lawn equipment and do some serious lawn care to get this course back and ready,” Swift said.