Pirates battle back to beat Platte County

From the first pitch, it didn’t look good for Belton’s softball team.

Platte County’s Page Racha hit a bomb over the left field fence, leaving the fans of the Pirates in a state of shock. Three days earlier the Pirates had just pounded rival Raymore-Peculiar 13-3, and now they were on the ropes in a Suburban Blue Conference game.

The hangover lasted through the third inning as Platte County built a 4-0 lead. At the time, Belton looked beat. But then the Pirates finally solved the Platte County puzzle, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to take control and roll to a 9-4 victory at Belton.

“They gave us a bit of a wakeup call,” said Belton coach Jeff Hulse. “They just came out and took the lead. We hit the ball in the first two innings but they were hit right at people.”

Hulse paused for a moment then said, “Then we started playing our game.”

The Belton bats came alive with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Pirates then tied the game in the sixth on a two-out double by Megan Murphy.

The Pirates also scored the go-ahead run in the sixth when Chloe Meyers doubled and then scored on a triple to right center by Hayley Wells.

“The best thing tonight was how resilient we were,” Hulse said to his team. “You knew you could do this. You strung hits together and just won the game.”

Belton is now 11- 1 despite graduating six seniors from last year’s Class 4 District 13 championship team. Halfway through the conference schedule, this team looks to have a lot of upside potential.

“Last year we graduated six of the most decorated players in the history of this program,” said Hulse. “But now we have young kids that are ready to step in and step up. That’s a tribute to the program that kids want to keep up the traditions.”