Body discovered in ditch outside Harrisonville

By MAX LONDBERG

jlondberg@demo-mo.comSeptember 18, 2016 Updated 2 hours ago

A body was discovered in a ditch near Harrisonville this morning.

Cass sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along Interstate 49 after passersby reported discovering the body around 11:30 a.m.

The body was found in the ditch between southbound I-49 and Peculiar Drive about two miles north of Harrisonville, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating the death and have released no additional information at this time.

One southbound lane of I-49 has been closed during the investigation.

