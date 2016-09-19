Cass native will bring ‘Magic Words’ to Belton library

You can learn more about Cheryl Klein, an author and editor with Cass County roots, by visiting her website at cherylklein.com .

The Cass County Public Library Foundation will host Klein Tuesday at the Northern Resource Center, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Klein will give a presentation at 6:30 p.m. and sign copies of her book afterward.

If you’ve read the final two “Harry Potter” novels, and you enjoyed the well-paced and consuming narratives, Cheryl Klein deserves a bit of credit.

The Raymore-Peculiar High graduate (class of ’96) served as a continuity editor for “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows.”

Her lifelong love of books led her to a career in young adult and children’s book publishing — and a chance to be one of the first readers in the world to find out what ultimately happened to Harry, Ron and Hermione.

As an editor who gets a first read of aspiring authors’ works, Klein has spent years “being drawn into people’s fictional worlds.”

Now, with nearly two decades of experience in helping authors to carefully revise such worlds, Klein herself has published a book that offers tips for writing to younger audiences. “The Magic Words: Writing Great Books for Children and Young Adults” is her second book but her first released by a major publisher, W.W. Norton & Company. It was released earlier this month.

“It’s about the mindset (needed) to write young-adult fiction,” Klein said of her book, adding that passages include tips for crafting an effective plot, conceiving of a realistic fantasy world and hooking readers (and editors like herself, who play crucial roles in helping writers get their work into readers’ hands) in the first few pages.

“I describe myself as a mechanic for stories,” Klein said. She dissects stories much as a car is broken into parts, to learn how “character A plus event B add up to feeling C.”

Born to read

Klein grew up a voracious reader, finding a second home at the Peculiar library and reading her way through the children’s section.

At Peculiar Elementary School, she was placed in advanced reading classes. Her grandfather, a professor of children’s literature, took her to festivals in which authors spoke to children about their careers.

“I grew up with that before I could read myself,” Klein said, “so I grew up around authors and books.”

After high school, she studied English literature at Carleton College in Minnesota, where she met Katy Beebe, a Belton High grad. The two became friends, and Klein later would sleep on Beebe’s apartment floor in New York City while searching for a job with a publisher.

Now, Klein is an executive editor at Arthur A. Levine Books, which worked in tandem with editors in the U.K. to bring the final “Harry Potter” books to millions of readers.

Her role entails combing through a novel, word by word. Sometimes she recommends editing out entire chapters, but the final decision on an edit is always an author’s to make.

“I make an argument for why, in my experience as a reader, it would be better,” to omit a particular passage or make a particular edit, Klein said.

She also serves as a sort of producer for the novels — the person tasked with sowing interest among bookstores, developing a marketing plan and ensuring a designer’s cover art meshes with a particular tale.

She receives many novel submissions from authors, but few make the cut. One key she looks for in a story is whether its characters are interesting and complex enough to join on their adventures.

“I adore characters who do things, who take action in their own lives, who love and lie and take risks and fight to get what they want, who are faced with and make difficult choices,” Klein wrote on her website.

She also seeks works by writers of color. She explained in a 2009 blog that though race is a sensitive issue, she strives to represent varying cultures and perspectives.

“I can only say that my interest as an editor and publisher is in working to create really good books that show the whole range of children’s and (young adult) life experiences,” Klein wrote in a 2009 blog, “and that most definitely includes the experience of nonwhite characters, and the contributions of nonwhite writers and illustrators.”

Klein has made her own attempts at writing fiction. In the fourth grade she penned a tale about a mysterious message that leads three girls into a tunnel. She borrowed her and her friends’ middle names for her characters.

But in high school she realized she enjoyed editing more than writing, perhaps because of her love for reading and being drawn into others’ fictional worlds.

“I like working with those writers to improve and sharpen their own work,” Klein said. “It’s kind of a form of service. You’re helping other people do what they’re really good at, and I value being able to do that.”