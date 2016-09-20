The body of Megan Wheeler was found about two miles north of the city where her life was starting to look up, a friend said.

Passersby saw the body of the 32-year-old from Harrisonville Sunday morning in a ditch alongside Interstate 49 and Peculiar Drive. Police have yet to announce a cause of death, but Lt. Kevin Tieman with the sheriff’s department called the circumstances “suspicious.”

“It’s not something that’s apparent to us as to what caused the death or how it was done,” Tieman said. But investigators “won’t rule out anything until we hear back from the medical examiner’s office.”

Nadia Bohnert, a Harrisonville photographer who said she was a close friend of the deceased, spoke with Wheeler as recently as last week.

Wheeler had contacted the photographer to ask about rates for wedding pictures. Wheeler had become engaged earlier this year, Bohnert said.

“She was talking like she was as happy as can be,” Bohnert said.

In 2014, Wheeler and her husband divorced, Bohnert said, and Bohnert recalled how she and Wheeler exchanged many text messages, revealing to Bohnert how distressed the single mother was.

But this year, things seemed to be coming together, Bohnert said.

“She was trying to get her life back together,” Bohnert said. “She was getting married and it seemed like everything was OK.

“She was happy, that’s the thing. Every time she got sad ... she’d text me.”

In the days leading up to Wheeler’s death, Bohnert received no texts from her friend.

Wheeler was a mother of four — two boys and two girls. A few days ago, on Sept. 15, she updated her cover photo on Facebook with a picture of her and her fiancé kissing as her children stood in an array around the couple, covering their eyes with their palms.

A Kansas City metro squad is asking that anyone with pertinent information about the case or who was in the area of Peculiar Drive north of Harrisonville between midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday to contact them via the TIPS Hotline: 816-474-8477.