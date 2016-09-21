Tigers win with heavy hearts

Lee’s Summit did its part in the showdown of Missouri and Kansas high school football teams last week. But the Tigers did so with heavy hearts.

The Tigers offense had another productive game Friday as Lee’s Summit rolled to a 42-24 victory over Olathe South in the inaugural Sunflower-Suburban Showdown in Olathe, Kan. The game came two days after the Tigers lost assistant coach Scott Wilkinson to a heart attack at 51.

“All things said, with everything that went on during the week, and the adversity we had to go through and the emotions that our kids and staff were dealing with, I was just proud of our kids going through all of that and still coming away with a win,” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said.

Wilkinson, who had spent four years working in the Lee’s Summit school district, coached running backs and was the special teams coordinator for the Tigers as well as head coach of the freshman team. He was also the head coach of the girls track team.

The football team honored their coach’s memory by wearing their all-gold uniforms, and the stadium observed a moment of silence before the game. Thomas said the school was still feeling the shock of Wilkinson’s sudden passing.

“We’ve still got some things to go through this week,” Thomas said. “I’m just proud of the way our kids have handled the situation.”

Quarterback Dalton Hill had another productive game for the Tigers, throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score. Somaj Brewer had four catches for 133 yards and two TDs while Sam Buckner made six catches for 73 yards and a TD. Running back Salvatore Garozzo also had a rushing TD and Connor Johnston kicked two field goals.

Lee’s Summit never trailed and opened up a 22-3 lead early in the third quarter, but Olathe South closed back within 39-24 with a rushing game that churned out 320 yards against the Tigers. The Tigers gave up 408 total yards, but they still forced four turnovers on three interceptions and a fumble.

“They had a different scheme that we weren’t prepared for,” Thomas said. “We talk about our defense, but a lot of (the offense) stemmed from our four turnovers. Our defense continues to do a good job of getting interceptions and getting turnovers for us.”

Lee’s Summit’s victory, along with wins by Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West, helped the Suburban Gold Conference schools to a 10-0 sweep of the Sunflower League schools in the first year of the Kansas-Missouri showdown. Throw in Rockhurst’s victory over Shawnee Mission East in another big border clash, and it was an 11-0 run by the Show-Me State.

“It was an honor to be a part of this,” Thomas said. “Getting an 11-0 sweep over the Kansas schools was pretty big deal for Missouri and pretty cool. Good for us to do our part.”