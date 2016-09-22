Sheriff’s crime report: Sept. 5–11

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

09/07/16 07:04 164TH TER, BELTON

On September 7, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to 164th Terrace in rural Belton, Missouri for a report of a vehicle theft. A deputy spoke to a victim who said that someone had stolen his 2001 Silver Chevy S10 quad cab truck sometime last night. No suspects have been identified.

09/08/16 19:52 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On September 8, 2016 at about 2002 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Crown Park in reference to found items. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the reporting party, who said he found a shoulder backpack in his yard last week and it has several items in it. A deputy recovered the backpack and the items inside. The owner was not identified.

09/09/16 10:28 185TH ST, BELTON

On Friday 09-09-2016 at approximately 1028 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 185th street in reference to items that was stolen out of several vehicles. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with a victim who had several items stolen from three of her vehicles. No suspect has been identified yet.

Creighton

09/06/16 14:27 2ND ST, CREIGHTON

On Tuesday 09-06-2016 at approximately 1426 hours a deputy was dispatched to W Second street, Creighton in reference to a burglary that has occurred. A trailer home used for storage was broken into and several items were taken. No suspects have been identified.

East Lynne

09/08/16 13:20 JEFFERSON, EAST LYNNE

On Thursday, September 8, 2016, at approximately 1326 hours a deputy was dispatched to North Jefferson Street, East Lynne, Missouri in reference to report of stealing. Victim said someone removed the wooden shed from her newly purchased property without her authorization. The investigation revealed the incident to be a civil matter.

Freeman

09/05/16 17:01 MORGAN STREET, FREEMAN

On Monday 09-05-2016 at approximately 1714 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 299th street in reference to a traffic complaint. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with a man who said that four four-wheelers amongst other a yellow and white Polaris has caused damage to the Grand River Church. No suspects have been identified yet.

Garden City

09/05/16 12:13 MAIN STREET, GARDEN CITY

On September 05, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at Main Street, Garden City, Missouri. The victim reported electricity being stolen from her barn. A possible suspect has not been contacted yet in this investigation.

09/06/16 13:12 GARDEN CITY COMMUTER LOT, GARDEN CITY

On Tuesday 09-07-2016 at approximately 1315 hours a deputy was dispatched to the Garden City Commuter lot in reference to property damage that has occurred. A gasoline tank on a Dodge Ram was damaged in an attempt to steal the gasoline. No suspects have been identified.

09/10/16 10:13 307TH ST, GARDEN CITY

On September 10, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at E. 307th Street, Garden City, Missouri. The victim had a handgun stolen from a shed on the property. A possible suspect has been identified.

Harrisonville

09/06/16 18:22 237TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On 09/06/2016 at approximately 1822 hours a deputy was dispatched to East 237th Street, Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to a missing license plate. An investigation revealed a license plate belonging to a Ford F350 went missing from this address on 09/04/2016.

09/08/16 19:53 289TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On September 8, 2016, at approximately 1957 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 289th, Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to a trespass in progress. An investigation revealed a subject entered unlawfully into a residence and resisted arrest by law enforcement. The subject was arrested and transported to jail.

09/09/16 16:45 283RD ST, HARRISONVILLE

On Friday, September 9, 2016 at approximately 1717 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East 283rd Street in rural Harrisonville, Missouri in regards to a report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect had went into his barn and stole several items from within the barn. No suspect information is available at this time.

09/09/16 18:11 225TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On September 09/2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at E. 225th Street, Harrisonville, Missouri. The victim reported a power washer stolen from his barn. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

09/11/16 05:20 279TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On 09-11-16, a deputy investigated an assault that occurred at E. 279th in rural Harrisonville MO. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

Lake Annette

09/10/16 16:12 LAKEVIEW DR, LAKE ANNETTE

On Saturday 09-10-2016 at approximately 1632 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Lake Side Road, Lake Annette in reference to a residential fire. Upon arrival a deputy assisted with traffic control.

Peculiar

09/09/16 08:58 GRABE RD, PECULIAR

On Friday 09-09-2016 at approximately 0858 hours a deputy was dispatched to S Grabe Road in reference to property damage. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with victim who said that during the summer, (later discovered to be June 13, 2016) her neighbor shot out a window in their garage. At the time she did not want to pursue charges. Today she discovered additional damage caused by a bullet and now would like to press the charges.

Pleasant Hill

09/05/16 19:50 HILL TOP RD, PLEASANT HILL

On 09/05/2016 at approximately 1950 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Hill Top Road, Pleasant Hill, Missouri in reference to an armed disturbance. An investigation revealed a subject entered the property located at this address, was refusing to leave and pointed a gun at the home owner. An arrest was made.

West Line

09/05/16 15:45 STATE ROUTE 2, WEST LINE

On Monday 09-05-2016 at approximately 1525 hours a deputy was dispatched to State Route 2, West Line in reference to a stolen license plate. License plate was taken from a pick-up truck. No suspect has been identified.