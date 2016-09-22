Cass County briefs

FFA students recognized at BigYield Challenge

September 22, 2016 

FFA students from Sherwood High School participated in the BigYield Challenge earlier this month.

On Sept. 10, the Mid-America Regional Development Incubator (MARDI) hosted the third annual BigYield Challenge.

Held at The Farm Research Center, the challenge enabled students from area Future Farmers of America chapters to gain agronomy skills, learn methods to estimate corn and soybean yields, compute production economics and earn funding for their FFA chapters. BigYield.us served as the event’s sponsor.

The team from the Cass Career Center in Harrisonville earned the first-place award. Other teams receiving awards were those from Midway High School, second place; Rich Hill R-IV School District, third place; Appleton City High School, fourth place; and Drexel R-IV Schools, fifth place. Teams from Cole Camp High School, Lakeland R-III Public Schools, Miami High School and Sherwood High School also participated.

For participating in the BigYield Challenge, each FFA chapter received $250. Teams placing in the top five, based on total points awarded for yield estimates earned additional cash awards.

To participate in the BigYield Challenge, FFA students worked in four-person teams to estimate corn and soybean yields. For each of the two crops, students projected yields from organic, non-GMO and GMO field trials. Student yield estimates were compared to actual corn plot harvest data and yield projections for soybeans.

Raymore Historical Society plans for future

The Raymore Historical Society hosted Patrick Clark at its Sept. 13 meeting. Clark gave a presentation titled, “Where are We Now?” exploring how the historical society can grow and expand. Attendees from three local historical societies were in attendance. Clark spoke of his experiences on running and growing a museum.

The society’s next meeting will be Oct. 11. It will be the society’s annual business meeting.

