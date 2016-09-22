Renovation of Cedar Tree leads to safety concerns at Belton library

The Northern Resource Center is a bit louder lately than patrons are accustomed to, and the noise may be discouraging visits from avid readers.

The library, which serves patrons from Belton, Raymore and Peculiar, is one of about a dozen tenants dealing with growing pains as the Cedar Tree shopping center receives major renovations.

The center is being updated with a new roof, facade and walkways, among other improvements, by the Lane4 Property Group. The construction is expected to be complete in November.

But for some, the construction has been obtrusive and even hazardous.

Teri Milbourn, the library branch manager, said multiple items have fallen from the ceiling in the last week, after work to install a new roof began.

“I’m concerned about safety not just for staff but for the patrons,” Milbourn said. “We’ve got random things falling from the ceiling. It’s not safe.”

Two emergency lights, one in the public area and one in a private staff area, were dislodged from their ceiling mounts and now dangle by electrical cords. A metal sprinkler cover fell to the floor, and a decorative paper hard hat hanging over the circulation desk fell, including its plastic disk that had connected it to the ceiling.

A patron was standing near the decoration when it fell, Milbourn said. “It just missed beaming them.”

Milbourn added the din of drilling and loading materials onto the roof has been distracting, especially considering the nature of work performed in the library.

“Attendance is down at just about everything,” Milbourn said.

Two weeks ago, no preschool-aged children showed up for the first time ever for a biweekly storytime session, according to Lauren Smith, a children’s specialist at the library. Smith added she once averaged 40 young readers per session.

Then this week, on Monday, no teenagers showed up for the first time ever for Smith’s teen reading program.

“It sounds like we’re working in a library with elephants stomping on the roof,” Smith said.

Another patron compared the noise to a dreaded visit to the dentist.

“It sounds like a horrible dentist’s office,” said Betty Berkley. “No amount of Novocain is going to help that.”

Brandon Buckley is the vice president at Lane4 Property Group, which manages the center. Buckley’s father, Owen Buckley, owns a partial stake in the center.

“A new roof was long overdue for this building,” Brandon Buckley said by email. “Doing the work at night was not an option due to the safety concerns that come with working on a roof.”

Buckley added that the center’s tenants were made aware of the renovations before they began, and they are encouraged to bring issues to his or the construction contractor’s attention.

“As a landlord, it’s important for us to work with the tenants and the contractor to minimize any potential issues that may occur,” Buckley said. “It’s important to us to have our tenants’ backs so their businesses are as profitable as possible.”

The contractor was made aware of the potential safety hazard of falling items from the library’s ceiling after The Democrat contacted Lane4. One day later the contractor looked into the issue, Buckley said.

“(The contractor) hadn’t heard of any problems with falling items before my call,” Buckley said. “He wasn’t sure at that point what was causing the issue.”

Buckley said that tenant sales often increase after his company overhauls shopping districts. He added that lease agreements between Lane4 and Cedar Tree tenants allow for major renovations without a reduction in rent.

“The tenants have a lot to gain despite not being asked to contribute to the renovation costs,” Buckley said.

The construction isn’t adversely affecting all Cedar Tree tenants. Since construction began, membership at Planet Fitness has exceeded company projections, according to Brad Henson, chief operating officer for eight regional franchises, including Belton’s.

“While it’s been an inconvenience to our customers, we haven’t suffered in the least in terms of our numbers,” Henson said, adding the company welcomes the renovation. “The center will look spectacular when it’s done.”

At The Smoothie Shop, which opened about a year ago, manager Hunter Pickering said consistent sales growth levelled off once construction began. And recently, the shop’s water was shut off during business hours on multiple occasions, the longest of which lasted about two and a half hours.

Being unable to rinse the blender, Pickering said he was forced to offer only one flavor smoothie to customers due to the shut off.

Buckley said The Smoothie Shop had been informed ahead of time that the water would be shut off.

“Upgrades to water lines are not uncommon in centers that are properly maintained,” Buckley said.

Library’s relocation

The Northern Resource Center will not benefit from the Cedar Tree renovations, as it has signed a new lease across the street following discord with Lane4.

The library’s new location will be the former Hancock Fabrics store, at 1714 East North Ave. in Belton.

Milbourn said many have contacted the library asking how they can help with the move. Children’s Mercy hospital donated thousands of dollars worth of shelving for the library.

Staff plans to begin transporting the shelves to the new location Friday. Citizens handy with tools are welcome to assist, Milbourn said.

If interested in helping, call the assistant director of the Cass County Public Library, Seth Hershberger, at 816-738-1422.

The library will likely reopen at its new location in October, though an exact date has not yet been determined.

“A couple of patrons that are 80 (years old) want to come help,” Milbourn said. “It’s heart-warming to see how much people care.”